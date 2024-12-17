Actors Who Were Way Older Than Their Characters Movie By W. Everett Randolph Published 3 hours ago Your changes have been saved Email is sent Email has already been sent close You’ve reached your account maximum for followed topics. Manage Your List Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Like Thread Link copied to clipboard Sign in to your Collider account Your browser does not support the video tag. Actors who made you overlook the age gap between themselves and their character Movie Close