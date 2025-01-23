Cameron Diaz is making her return to screen after 10 years and reuniting with Jamie Foxx for Netflix's aptly-titled action-comedy Back in Action. In the movie, Diaz and Foxx play Emily and Matt, two undercover, long-retired CIA spies who've given up dangerous missions in exchange for a family life. Much like Diaz herself, Emily and Matt find themselves hurled back into the fold when their covers are blown, and their new lives are suddenly at stake.



At the helm of this epic team-up is director and co-writer Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses), who's previously served as director for a number of hit comedies, including Four Christmases, Identity Thief, and Baywatch (2017). He's also worked on numerous series like Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, The Goldbergs, Parks and Recreation, and The Office, and is now officially the filmmaker whose script got Cameron Diaz out of retirement.



In this interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Gordon talks about how Foxx was pivotal in getting Diaz into the film, the chemistry the duo have on set, and how that Salt-N-Pepa scene was completely unscripted. The writer-director also revisits past projects that didn't quite make it to screen (at least not how he'd first envisioned them) with his WarGames remake and Uncharted and shares details on the follow-up documentary to The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters.

