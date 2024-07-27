VIDEO: The 10 Best Marvel Superhero Names, Ranked MCU By Lucas Kloberdanz-Dyck Published 3 hours ago Thread Your changes have been saved Email Is sent close Please verify your email address. Send confirmation email close You’ve reached your account maximum for followed topics. Manage Your List Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Share Facebook X LinkedIn Reddit Flipboard Copy link Email Link copied to clipboard Sign in to your Collider account Your browser does not support the video tag. I think we can all agree that "Ghost Rider" is one badass superhero name. Movie MCU Deadpool (2016) Close