VIDEO: You're Probably Missing One of the Best Parts of Watching 'The Boys' on Prime Video The Boys (2019) By Claudia Picado Published 20 minutes ago Thread Your changes have been saved Email Is sent close Please verify your email address. Send confirmation email close You’ve reached your account maximum for followed topics. Manage Your List Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Share Facebook X LinkedIn Reddit Flipboard Copy link Email Link copied to clipboard Sign in to your Collider account Your browser does not support the video tag. Hit pause for some eye-opening trivia. TV The Boys (2019) Amazon Prime Close