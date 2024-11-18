After a two-year wait, audiences in the U.K. were finally given the fourth installment of the hit series, Vienna Blood, earlier this year in August. With four new episodes, audiences were caught up on the latest mystery to befall Matthew Beard’s (The Imitation Game) Max Liebermann and Jürgen Maurer’s (Tatort) Detective Oskar Rheinhardt. Now, PBS is giving its audiences a sneak peek of what’s to come when the fourth season arrives on the network at the beginning of next year. With the season set for an arrival date of January 5, U.S. audiences don’t have that much longer to wait until they can jump on board and try to solve the caper right alongside the brainy duo.

In the crime drama’s trailer, audiences are transported back to Austria in 1909, where we learn that a turn cloak under the codename “Mephisto” is diligently working against Max and Oskar. The stakes are immediately stacked as high as they can be, with the pair desperate to uncover the enemy in their midst. As highly skilled and trained as the duo are, their target is constantly one step ahead of them, evading the pair at every turn. It’s a full-on “trust no one” situation, as Oskar and Max use their brains, brawn, and talent to put an end to their perpetrator before it’s too late.

Returning alongside the two stars for the next lineup of episodes of the crime thriller series will be Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones) as Mendel, Maria Köstlinger as Therese, Charlene McKenna (Clean Sweep) as Leah, Luise von Finckh (Sleeping Dog) as Clara Weiss, and Amelia Bullmore (Coronation Street) as Rachel. Series scribe Steve Thompson returns as the fourth season’s writer, while the installments were under the direction of Umut Dag (Cracks in Concrete). In the past, each installment of the different seasons saw Max and Oskar hot on the trail of a new case, while Season 4 will flip the cadence and focus on the hunt for Mephisto throughout all four episodes.

What Is ‘Vienna Blood’ About?

As so many wonderful shows and movies are these days, Vienna Blood takes its story from a series of books. The characters and situations are based on the tale woven by Frank Tallis in the Liebermann novels. The first season introduced audiences to Beard’s Max Liebermann, a young man who has studied the psyche of mankind under perhaps the most notorious man in the field, Sigmund Freud. With his skills, Max aids in the cases assigned to Maurer’s Detective Oskar Rheinhardt, with the duo making an unlikely team.

Check out the trailer for Season 4 of Vienna Blood above and tune in for the series premiere on PBS on January 5, with three more episodes to follow weekly until the January 26 finale. In the meantime, you can get caught up on the first three seasons now streaming on PBS.

Watch On PBS