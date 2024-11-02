After the international quagmire that was the Vietnam War, movies were no longer all fun and games. The glossy, Hollywood spectacle of your favorite studio backlot musical or weepy melodrama didn't seem appropriate in the late 1960s and early 1970s — a period marred by an unwinnable war with oblique intentions being fought by the helpless youth of America. While the film industry flourished during other times of national panic and concern, including the Great Depression and World War II, audiences were too dismayed and disgruntled to have Hollywood fantasies fed to them. They wanted movies that were bold, aggressive, anti-establishment, and truthful to the rotten core and broken soul of the country. Luckily, audiences were gifted with the most gifted class of young directors in American history, who were all equally frustrated with the status quo like everyone else.

The Vietnam War Upended Hollywood Expectations

Image via Columbia Pictures

The Vietnam War and the rise of New Hollywood: the American cinematic movement consisting of the esteemed "movie brats," including Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg. Whether New Hollywood would've emerged if not for a destructive political and social crisis infecting the national spirit is unclear, but the period is undeniably inseparable from their work and attitude toward filmmaking as a cultural document. Other filmmakers in this storied class, including Arthur Penn, Sam Peckinpah, Dennis Hopper, Peter Bogdanovich, William Friedkin, and Paul Schrader, were cited as the first crop of directors to emerge out of film school, which experienced a boom in enrollment during the 1960s. For many of these visionary wunderkinds, their influences were not seminal Hollywood classics, but rather, artful, avant-garde international work of the French New Wave and Italian neorealism.

As American involvement in the Vietnam War peaked in the late '60s, Hollywood had a complicated relationship with the war, in that there was none at all. Studios avoided the subject at all costs, with the only notable contemporaneous Vietnam picture being the overtly patriotic and simplistic John Wayne war epic, The Green Berets. It wasn't until the war had ended, and when filmmakers who grew up watching the war on television or fought in it themselves, did Vietnam movies become a viable genre on their own. Because Hollywood prided itself on escapist entertainment, a promise realized during previous national hardships, forcing audiences to confront events already dominating their television screens seemed averse to commercial success.

However, the tides were changing in the industry. For New Hollywood to emerge, the old guards needed to step down. By the end of the '60s, big, bloated musicals and historical epics were becoming tiresome, similar to audiences' jaded relationship towards comic book movies in 2024. A younger, rebellious audience craved a different flavor of art and movies, especially since explicit commentaries on the ongoing war were more or less forbidden. As a result, rather than woefully attempting to get Vietnam-set movies green-lit, these maverick filmmakers made allegorical Vietnam movies rooted in the iconoclastic attitude of those fed up with the powers that be.

Films Like ‘Easy Rider’ and ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ Illustrated a Dark Side of America

Easy Rider, Dennis Hopper's quintessential counterculture road-trip drama, is recognized as one of the foundational New Hollywood texts — one that depicts bike riders on the outskirts of society with a fatal destiny. The film valorizes the anti-authoritarian riders, who mirror the anti-war protesters who were marching in the streets, but Hopper never loses sight of the bleak inevitability of their demise in America. A cousin to Easy Rider, Bonnie and Clyde, changed the cinematic landscape forever with its blistering display of outlaw violence and a scintillating portrait of anti-heroes. Despite its historical background and period setting, Arthur Penn's film plunged into the heart of disaffected Americans in the Vietnam era who wouldn't know any better but to root for the bad guys. When directing the legendary climax where Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway's titular characters are viciously gunned down in broad daylight, Penn was influenced by the widespread broadcasting of war combat on television. Bonnie and Clyde could only be made by a generation of people desensitized to the depravity of violence. Sam Peckinpah's The Wild Bunch signaled the end of the Old West by showing aging gunfighters without an ounce of glamor, representing a decay in traditional American values and iconography.

When analyzing Vietnam-coded cinema, the prevailing theme is distrust. Whether it was the national government or corporate America, offices of authority and influence were not only untrustworthy but deeply sinister. With this shared sentiment in the country, paranoid thrillers thrived. The master of the genre, Alan Pakula, directed films about fictional and biographical cover-ups and scandals, notably The Parallax View and All the President's Men. Francis Coppola's The Conversation follows a protagonist whose life is irreversibly destroyed once he begins looking into evil corporate affairs. These gripping and angst-riddled paranoid thrillers, including Z, Three Days of the Condor, and Marathon Man, double as Watergate/Richard Nixon allegories, as these films held up a mirror to America's current cryptic and dishonest state at the time — we're constantly being watched, especially by authority figures propagating lies.

The Rotten Underbelly of America Portrayed in ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Jaws'

Image via Columbia Pictures

As the '70s progressed, Vietnam became more explicit in New Hollywood films, particularly in the decade's prominent sobering character studies about complex people grappling with a rotten world or existential crisis. Rather than existing as a blatant talking point, the seismic impact of the war lingered throughout films like Taxi Driver, with Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) being a cautionary tale of how Vietnam service tarnished the psyche of young men. Scorsese's early student film, The Big Shave, is a direct indictment of the war, as it shows a man shaving his face to death, pointing to the self-inflicting pain the nation is taking part in overseas. With M*A*S*H, the war satire was set during the Korean War, but everyone knew that Robert Altman's film was a biting anti-Vietnam text about the crude disregarding of human decency. Altman's masterpiece, Nashville, a kaleidoscopic portrait of the country music capital of the world, chronicles its innocent American being taken over by unshakable government influence and political assassination. Even the crowd-pleasing blockbusters in the '70s were coded with bleak Vietnam commentary, as Jaws centers around a faceless villain killing youths and a government that leaves its people vulnerable to a shark attack.

Every tent-pole New Hollywood classic, from The Godfather to Rocky, offers ample opportunity for reasoned analysis tracing back to the Vietnam War. Because the international conflict and its effect on the home-front were so all-encompassing, filmmakers couldn't bury their heads in the sand. If any film during this time was dark, cynical, and disillusioned about the state of America (and many were), chances are, they are at least implicitly reflecting on Vietnam. Hollywood movies were turned on their head, idyllic Americans turned to organized crime, killer beasts made the ocean uninhabitable, and cab drivers went on rampages. Everyone and everything seemed to snap on the big screen, just like in the real world. Many of the signature New Hollywood voices, including Scorsese, Spielberg, and Coppola, are still active today, and their influence will extend beyond their lifetime.

Taxi Driver

A mentally unstable veteran works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuels his urge for violent action. Release Date February 9, 1976 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro , Jodie Foster , Cybill Shepherd , Harvey Keitel , Leonard Harris , Peter Boyle Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Crime

