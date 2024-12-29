The Vietnam War marks a significant historical period, especially as more than just a war American troops heavily fought but didn't win. While peace marches took place across the United States between 1965 and 1973 (the period of US participation on the side of South Vietnam), antiwar filmmakers and other artists created testaments of their own. Just after the troops retreated, a slew of legendary directors took to depicting the stories of the mental and physical anguish soldiers experienced there.

These movies can also be interpreted as anti-government statements, since there was no bigger humiliation in the eyes of US leaders than loss. To the people who suffered the consequences, these movies question the decision makers and pose a mirror to the psyche of most war participants. The most essential movies about the Vietnam War are statements about the absurdity and heaviness of warfare and are often among the best movies of all time; their cultural impact resonates to this day, 50 years after the war's final breath.

10 'We Were Soldiers' (2002)

Directed by Randall Wallace

Image via Paramount Pictures

We Were Soldiers was based on the book of the real-life participant of the Vietnam War, Liutenant Hal Moore. To write the book, Moore had help from the reporter Joseph Galloway, who often covered the troops and was a war correspondent; their novel was adapted to the screen in 2002, with Mel Gibson portraying Moore in the biopic. The story (in the book and the movie) covers the events of the Battle of Ia Drang in Vietnam, where Moore led troops into battle.

With most Vietnam War-centric movies, the emphasis is on the psychological state of the soldiers during the war, having an anti-war sentiment about them. We Were Soldiers does deal with some mental anguish of its characters, but it's more focused on the action that took place during the Battle of Ia Drang. While the lengthy battle scenes depict the heavy nature of war, this movie acknowledges the fallen American soldiers and the members of the North Vietnamese army. It's one of the rare true accounts of the Vietnam War put on screen that doesn't cover the heavy psychological effects of war on its participants, but it's still relevant and essential precisely because of that POV.

Watch on The Roku Channel

9 'Casualties of War' (1989)

Directed by Brian de Palma

Image via Columbia Pictures

Casualties of War is a difficult movie to sit through; the incessant violence against the most powerless victims of war displays one fate out of many, likely very similar ones. When a squad of five soldiers led by Sergeant Tony Meserve (Sean Penn) are denied leave, Meserve orders them to kidnap a Vietnamese girl. As they take her with them to a secluded cave where they plan to assault her, one of the soldiers, Private Max Eriksson (Michael J. Fox), heavily opposes them.

While Casualties of War is about this assault, it's also about just how morality like Eriksson's isn't worth much in a setting fueled by violence, pain, and suffering. Sean Penn portrays Tony Meserve with a rawness and strength that commands everyone in his squad; he's one of those people capable of changing opinions and convincing people of anything. While the audience is represented through Eriksson, the powerlessness of his character is also a symbol of how much continuous exposure to violence makes only a few still find it wrong. Casualties of War was based on a real event reported by Daniel Lang of The New Yorker in 1969; Quentin Tarantino believes it's the best movie about the Vietnam War.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

8 'Rescue Dawn' (2006)

Directed by Werner Herzog

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Werner Herzog made a documentary and a feature film about the German-American pilot Dieter Dengler and his time in Vietnam as a prisoner of war. The documentary is called Little Dieter Needs to Fly, and the feature Rescue Dawn, which stars Christian Bale as Dengler. When Dengler was only 18, he enlisted in the US army for citizenship in 1966; his lifelong obsession with being a fighter pilot also brought him to that position in the army. Dengler got shot down in Laos during a mission, and ended up living in a prison with other POWs.

His escape plan isn't welcomed with a lot of enthusiasm from the other prisoners, as they endure intense torture and hunger. Since Herzog is known for depicting the most extreme human behaviors, the same goes for Rescue Dawn. However, even extremist torture doesn't completely emphasize the heaviness of war. For Herzog, the filming location was essential, so they filmed in Thailand, and Christian Bale endures as much as he depicts Dengler's fate through the arduous jungle. As Roger Ebert wrote about the cast performances, "the conviction in their work came from the fact that they were really doing it in the hellish place where it was really done."

Your changes have been saved Rescue Dawn During the Vietnam War, a U.S. Navy pilot's mission goes awry, leading to his capture and imprisonment in a Laotian POW camp. Amidst the harsh conditions and psychological torment, he befriends fellow prisoners and formulates a daring escape plan. The story captures his relentless struggle for survival, the bonds formed in captivity, and the sheer willpower required to overcome unimaginable obstacles in a quest for freedom. Release Date September 9, 2006 Director Werner Herzog Cast Toby Huss , Zach Grenier , Marshall Bell , Christian Bale Pat Healy , GQ Runtime 126 minutes

Watch on Max

7 'Hamburger Hill' (1987)

Directed by John Irvin