Over 58,000 U.S. troops died fighting for the US during the Vietnam War. When filmmakers attempt to tackle the debacle in Southeast Asia, they must do so delicately, with as much honesty and earnestness as possible. Some of the most accomplished directors have made a film on their take on how Vietnam went down. Auteurs like Werner Herzog, Stanley Kubrick, Francis Ford Coppola, and Oliver Stone are just a few who have made notable and extraordinary Vietnam War movies.

Indeed, some of the best movies released during the latter half of the 20th century address this generational-defining conflict with remarkable dignity and nuance. And while many movies seek only to ride the gory coattails for some gratuitous violence and drama, the best Vietnam War movies strive to understand the conflict and, more importantly, the consequences it brought to all those involved.

10 'We Were Soldiers' (2002)

Director: Randall Wallace

We Were Soldiers is based on the book by veteran Lt. Harold G. Moore and journalist Joseph Galloway. Mel Gibson stars as Moore, who takes a group of young men from a small town into Vietnam, where they are drawn into a battle at la Drang in 1965. It is an accurate retelling of Moore's experiences and offers perspectives from both sides of the conflict.

The film features some of the finest performers in the industry, including supporting roles by Greg Kinnear, Barry Pepper, Madeleine Stowe, and Sam Elliott in a rare non-Western appearance. We Were Soldiers is a unique take on the war that blends terrific wartime scenes with more private moments, specifically the network of various loved ones that these young soldiers have left behind. Like the best war movies, We Were Soldiers shows that, during an event of this magnitude, the fighting happens everywhere, not just in No Man's Land.

9 'Casualties of War' (1989)

Director: Brian De Palma

Brian De Palma's take on the Vietnam War is unique in that it is a case study of moral ambiguity. It follows a small platoon led by aggressive and stubborn Sergeant Tony Meserve (Sean Penn), who crosses a line with a young female Vietnamese prisoner of war. When he and Private Eriksson (Michael J. Fox) disagree about the way she is being treated, it causes a ripple effect that tests all the men under his command.

Penn and Fox were on an upward trajectory in their young careers when they came together to work with De Palma. It's perfect casting, as Penn has always done the alpha male very well, and Fox's mannerisms and small stature are better suited for a more introspective player. With Casualties of War, De Palma slowly builds tension like a powder keg about to explode at any second. Once the keg does blast, it is one of the more unforgettable moments in any Vietnam movie.

8 'Good Morning, Vietnam' (1987)

Director: Barry Levinson

Based on the true story of radio personality Adrian Cronauer, Good Morning, Vietnam is an uncharacteristically lighthearted take on the Vietnam War. It is the stark contrast between Robin Williams' fascinating portrayal of the military deejay with the backdrop of war that makes it memorable. In his first Oscar-nominated role, Williams is as strong as he has ever been in a film that offers another perspective on the war that doesn't involve horrible bloodshed.

Good Morning Vietnam is one of the few films that gets into the behind-the-scenes aspect of the conflict; in this case, the entertainment side of what the American troops had available when not engaged in combat. Williams is perfect for the role of Cronauer, a gregarious and eccentric radio deejay whose antics test the limits of those in charge of his broadcast. Williams is a force of nature on the part, buttressed by worthy supporting performances from an ensemble cast that includes Forrest Whitaker, Bruno Kirby, and J.T. Walsh.

7 'Rescue Dawn' (2013)

Director: Werner Herzog

Who better to direct a hopeless piece steeped in depravity and existential dread than renowned German filmmaker Werner Herzog? Known for capturing brutality like no one else, Herzog imbues Rescue Dawn, based on the real-life experience of Dengler as an American POW originally from Germany, with palpable and inescapable dread. The plot centers on Dieter Dengler (Christian Bale), who is shot down over Laos, tortured, and starved within an eyelash of his life.

Unlike many other Herzog movies, there is a glimmer of hope in Rescue Dawn. Bale is stellar per usual, but the film also benefits from terrific supporting performances by Steve Zahn as Lt. Duane Martin and Jeremy Davies as Sergeant Gene DeBruin. There are three acts to Rescue Dawn and each one is more riveting than the last, powered by Herzog's distinctive behind-the-camera approach. The film is tough to stomach yet undeniably impactful, capturing the most brutal side of the conflict like few others could.

6 'Born on the Fourth of July' (1989)

Director: Oliver Stone

Born on the Fourth of July is one of two Oliver Stone films about the horrors of the Vietnam War. In what is possibly the best performance of his career, Tom Cruise plays Ron Kovic, a soldier who sees brief action in the war before being shot and sent back home with paraplegia. Being a veteran himself, Stone always dealt with this particular war with an enormous amount of reverence. His take on the life of Kovic is a realistic portrayal of the devastating circumstances surrounding the wounded soldiers who returned home to a country that not only didn't appreciate their service but saw them as part of the problem.

Cruise goes all in on the role, delivering a passionate and harrowing portrayal of trauma and anger. After the shock of returning home, the story digs into Kovic trying to make life better for Vietnam veterans while also finding out if and where he belongs in a society that doesn't care about him. His scenes in Mexico with Willem Dafoe are staggering and reveal two very different paths that these wounded vets choose to go down. Born on the Fourth of July is a remarkable movie that focuses on the consequences the war left behind and the many broken souls who never quite recovered from it.

5 'Hamburger Hill' (1987)

Director: John Irvin

Hamburger Hill may have been overshadowed by another 1987 Vietnam movie, but that doesn't mean that it isn't a terrific movie in its own right. With a critic's score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, this John Irvin film is based on the real-life events of the bloody Battle of Hamburger Hill. It is one of the first films to address the friction between the white and Black soldiers in the 187th Infantry that was locked in an assault with the heavily fortified ridge of Dong Ap Bia.

The cast is a who's who of up-and-coming young actors, including Dylan McDermott, Don Cheadle, Courtney B. Vance, Steven Weber, and Michael Boatman. This film focuses not only on the horrors of the Vietnam War but race relations between the troops during an era when civil rights were at the heart of the zeitgeist back in the United States. Vance shines as a medic who tries to keep the peace while keeping the troops focused on the larger task at hand.

4 'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

Director: Michael Cimino

Along with Born on the Fourth of July, The Deer Hunter shines a light on the trauma that American soldiers endured and how it affected their lives once they were discharged and sent home. Director Michael Cimino captures the heart and soul of a small steel-working Pennsylvania town as it appears before three friends are deployed to fight the war. The Deer Hunter is among the many war movies that won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1978.

Robert De Niro is the stellar anchor of the film, which also features an Oscar-winning Christopher Walken as a traumatized soldier who stays in Vietnam after his tour and becomes a participant in a back alley high-stakes game of Russian roulette that is both surreal and beautifully tragic. The two scenes with both actors playing the deadly game across the table from each other are some of the best cinema of all time and two otherworldly performances by the great actors.

3 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Master filmmaker Stanley Kubrick dove headfirst into the Vietnam War with one of the most disturbing yet beautifully shot films of his career. Kubrick brings his signature framing and deliberate pacing to Full Metal Jacket. The genre needed a Kubrick take on the battle, and he delivers a two-act movie that delves into Marine boot camp and how not all the young men who signed up for service were necessarily cut out for the violence that is carefully parsed in the latter half of the movie.

As great a picture as Kubrick frames, Full Metal Jacket really benefits from some unforgettable performances by its leads. R. Lee Ermey plays belligerent, in-your-face Sergeant Hartman. Matthew Modine is good in the lead as Private Joker, but the audience was also wowed by an introduction to Vincent D'Onofrio, who is captivating as the corps' weak link, Private Leonard "Gomer" Pyle, who is pushed to his limit by Hartman. Full Metal Jacket is brutal and unrelenting, a truly off-putting viewing experience that captures life in the military in all its unforgiving intensity.

2 'Apocalypse Now' 1979

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Who doesn't love the smell of napalm in the morning? Oh, it's only Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore (Robert Duvall)? Nevertheless, the epic Vietnam film shot by Francis Ford Coppola produced some of the most memorable scenes and quotes in the history of the war genre. It was a career-defining role for Martin Sheen, who plays Captain Benjamin L. Willard and is tabbed to track down the enigmatic Colonel Walter E. Kurtz, one of Marlon Brando's best performances.

Dennis Hopper almost steals the show as the nameless hippie photojournalist who has ensconced himself within the primal tribe ruled by the insane Col. Kurtz. But the best part of Apocalypse Now is the journey down the backwaters of North Vietnam and the dynamics between Sheen's men on the boat, which include a baby-faced Laurence Fishburne and an underrated turn by Frederic Forrest. The meeting between Willard and Kurtz at the end of the film is surreal and delivers another all-time quote as Kurtz is put out of his misery. Apocalypse Now is gritty, ruthless, and utterly unforgettable, full of striking imagery and a timeless sense of relevance that keeps it, unfortunately, resonant even today.

1 'Platoon' (1986)

Director: Oliver Stone

Director Oliver Stone's Platoon used his own wartime experiences to redefine the war genre in 1986 with his take on the bloody clash in the jungles of Vietnam. No film before it captured a combination of interpersonal relationships between characters with the unmitigated horror of the bloody conflict. Not only did Stone capture the full volume of the battle between the United States infantry and the Viet Cong, but he went above and beyond with some of the most compelling players who were torn between the internal leadership of the platoon. It's a beautiful Oscar-winning effort from the director and his pièce de résistance.

A young Charlie Sheen has never been better as a soldier sent to Vietnam. Platoon also benefits from strong performances from the two alpha Sergeants, Elias (Willem Dafoe) and Barnes (Tom Berenger). Platoon raises a question of morality and the ethics of human beings during wartime. Elias can maintain his humanity while trying to recruit Chris Taylor (Sheen), while Barnes is a stone-cold killer who doesn't have time for the emotional part of war. It's a battle for Chris's mind within the enormous war that lifts Platoon as a film, cementing it as the best Vietnam War movie thus far.

