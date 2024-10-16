Move over, superheroes! Toys might be the next intellectual property that takes the entertainment industry by storm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mattel Films and Sony Pictures will be working together to develop a movie based on View-Master. The popular toy consisted of a device that allowed users to see 3-D reels with thematic images thanks to stereoscopic viewing. The upcoming project is said to be a story that can be enjoyed by the entire family. Producers for the upcoming View-Master title will include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Tony Shaw.

View-Master isn't the only upcoming movie by Mattel Films that is gathering plenty of attention. Masters of the Universe will mark the return of He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine) to the big screen. The upcoming title will be directed by Travis Knight, who previously left his mark on the Transformers franchise thanks to Bumblebee. Some of the producers who will be working on the development of Masters of the Universe are the same ones who have just signed on to turn View-Master into a reality. The upcoming story that will introduce new versions of He-Man and his friends is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 5, 2026.

As if View-Master wasn't enough to entertain audiences once it makes its way to theaters, Mattel Films is working with Warner Bros. to develop a Hot Wheels movie. The brand based around small replicas of vehicles can deliver an action-packed blockbuster similar to the Fast and the Furious franchise thanks to the nature of the product. The upcoming film will be produced through Bad Robot, meaning that J.J. Abrams will be involved by some capacity with the adventure.

Mattel's Biggest Hit

Close

View-Master might seem like a risky project to develop only because it will be tied to a major intellectual property. After all, Joker: Folie à Deux is struggling at the worldwide box office, despite being the sequel to a billion-dollar hit. Nevertheless, audiences need to remember that Mattel Films recently worked on the biggest movie of last year. Barbie became the queen of the summer when the blockbuster directed by Greta Gerwig became a pop culture sensation a year ago. Mattel will be attempting to recreate the same level of success with View-Master, Masters of the Universe, Hot Wheels and all the other projects the company has in development.

A release date for the upcoming movie based on View-Master hasn't been revealed. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

8 10 Barbie A beloved doll, known for her perfect life in an idyllic, colorful world, finds herself on an unexpected journey when she starts to feel out of place. Seeking answers, she leaves her fantastical home and steps into the real world, where she experiences the highs and lows of human life. With the help of new friends, she navigates the challenges of identity and purpose, discovering the importance of authenticity and inner strength. Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Greta Gerwig Cast Margot Robbie , Simu Liu , Ryan Gosling , Helen Mirren , Ariana Greenblatt , America Ferrera Runtime 114 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Noah Baumbach , Greta Gerwig Expand

Watch on Max