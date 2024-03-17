The Big Picture WWHL is a fun talk show where A-list celebs let loose and address show comments.

The Clubhouse is a place for Bravolebrities to throw shade, leading to reunions drama.

Viewers can participate, ask questions, and see celebs take part in iconic moments.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on the air since July 2009, and it has become an iconic place for reality TV stars, A-list celebrities, comedians, and reporters to let loose for one night with Andy Cohen. Not only has it been a place for fun, but also where many Bravolebrities will go to explain some of the comments made on their shows. Andy Cohen has been with Bravo for many years and has risen to the top to be one of the executive producers for all of the Bravo shows being produced. Besides being everyone's boss on the network, he shows how much he cares for his stars during his show WWHL because he gives them a safe space to express themselves.

In recent years, the show has also become a place for new announcements, such as Tamra Judge's returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County and Ramona Singer's appearance to announce the RHONY Legacy: Ultimate Girls Trip. Having a talk where guests can let loose and have fun while also doing some iconic moments makes for a great TV show that viewers should pay more attention to.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 18

Andy Cohen Shows a Good Time at the Clubhouse

When thinking of a talk show, everybody will always go to Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon or Jimmy Kimmel Live. Still, some viewers might not know that Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen has his talk show every day after all-new episodes of the different Bravo shows. Watch What Happens Live has become a cut classic, but in recent years, it has received more attention from viewers after the many scandals that went down last year, such as "Scandoval." Besides that, Andy Cohen grills many of his guests for answers on a specific scandal. But, he always makes sure to have fun with them.

Related Andy Cohen Clarifies That Sutton Stracke's Health Scare A scary incident went down during 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13 reunion.

This has been the pace at which many A-list celebrities have been able to let loose and have a shot from time to time or say how much they love Bravo shows. One of the show's most iconic moments recently was when actors Jon Hamm and John Slattery acted out a scene from Vanderpump Rules. Jon Hamm screaming, "You're a worm with a mustache," was definitely in no one's Bingo cards, but it has become an enjoyable moment for the show.

'WWHL" Is Home for Bravolebrities to Throw Shade

Image via Bravo

It can be enjoyable to see an A-list celebrity play different parts of a Bravo show. Still, one of the best parts of WWHL is whenever Bravolebrities visit the Clubhouse because it is where shade will be thrown and used for a reunion. Some stars that have shined the most regarding shade throwing have been the peaches of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Nene Leakes, and Kenya Moore. One of the reasons Nene Leakes fell out with best friend Cynthia Bailey was because of some comments she made about Cynthia being dull when it comes to Kenya; she has been one to not stay quiet at the Clubhouse about her dislike of RHONY's Ramona Singer.

Related Andy Cohen Is Right, Don't Come On 'Housewives' If You Have Something to Hide The 'Watch What Happens Live' host has seen scandal after scandal in his tenure presiding over the franchise, here are the best of them.

The Clubhouse has become where shade is thrown, but many Bravolebrities forget that anything they say on the show can be used as ammo for the reunions. Many conflicts going into the reunions have to do with what happened during the season and what anybody said on WWHL. Such was the case with Sutton Stracke saying Lisa Rinna was not invited to Elton John's party or any time Candiace Dillard-Bassett said anything about Gizelle Bryant.

A show like Watch What Happens Live is essential because it is relaxed. It is a perfect outlet for many celebrities to have fun with Andy Cohen and talk nonsense for thirty minutes. Not only is it a feel-good show, but audiences also have the opportunity to participate in the show by being a live caller and getting a chance to ask a question to their favorite guest. Besides being fun for the audiences, Andy Cohen also gives small business owners, podcasters, writers, and influencers a chance to be a Clubhouse bartender and get a short spotlight on a specific product they may be highlighting.

Watch What Happens Live airs on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock