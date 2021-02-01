In Viggo Mortensen's directorial debut Falling, the performer got to turn the tables on one of his most intriguing collaborators: David Cronenberg. The bold Canadian horror/thriller/bugnuts filmmaker made two gripping, viscera-soaked crime thrillers starring Mortensen in the 2000s — A History of Violence and Eastern Promises — followed by psychological drama A Dangerous Method in 2011, starring Mortensen as Sigmund Freud. Falling saw Mortensen directing Cronenberg in a small role, flipping their previous responsibilities. And in an interview with GQ about the film, Mortensen teased about another collaboration of theirs to come.

Mortensen revealed that he and Cronenberg "have something in mind" when it comes to another collaboration. Mortensen went on to give these tantalizing details:

"It's something [Cronenberg] wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made. Now he's refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it'll be this summer we'll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he's going maybe a little bit back to his origins... It's very interesting. It's almost like a strange film noir story. It's disturbing and it's good, I think. But since his origins, he's obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director."

Image via Focus Features

The idea of Cronenberg heading "back to his origins" with a "disturbing" film that feels like film noir is very intriguing me. I quite liked a lot of Cronenberg's more experimental, less explicitly genre-soaked pictures in the 2010s, especially his Robert Pattinson-starring Cosmopolis. But to see Cronenberg get explicitly, scarily "weird" again — especially when his son Brandon Cronenberg is doing such wonderful work in a similar-ish space with Possessor — is one cocktail I'm ready to down.

Mortensen — put those tattoos back on.

Share Share Tweet Email

'God of War' Getting Free PS5 Upgrade (Checks Calendar) Tomorrow?! "Boy."