Viggo Mortensen and the ‘Falling’ Cast Talk About Making Mortensen’s Directorial Debut at Sundance

While we all know Viggo Mortensen as a tremendously gifted actor, he now has a new title to add to his amazing resume: filmmaker. At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Mortensen premiered Falling, which is the first feature that he wrote and directed. The film is about a family dealing with their conservative father (played brilliantly by Lance Henriksen) who isn’t the easiest person to be around. Due to his declining memory, the family is trying to relocate him to California, but their best intentions run up against his refusal to change his way of life in any way. The film takes place over different time periods and it allows Mortensen to show all aspects of the father’s relationship with the key people in the family’s life. Falling also stars Hannah Gross, Sverrir Gudnason, Bracken Burns, Terry Chen, and Laura Linney.

Shortly after seeing the film, I sat down with Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen, Hannah Gross, Sverrir Gudnason, Bracken Burns and Terry Chen for an interview at the Collider studio at Sundance. They talked about memorable moments from filming, why Mortensen wanted to write and direct his first feature, the plot, how Henriksen’s character doesn’t change who he is during the film, filming on Venice Beach without a permit, and a lot more.

Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen, Hannah Gross, Sverrir Gudnason, Bracken Burns and Terry Chen: