The Big Picture The Two Faces of January revamps con artist stories with ruthless characters and unexpected plot twists.

The film creates an aura of paranoia by showcasing Chester's violence and Rydal's enigmatic nature.

Viggo Mortensen shines in morally dubious roles, adding depth to the character of Chester.

Films about con artists have an inherently exciting prospect for any actor; if it’s not enough to play one deceptive, scheming character, it can be even more fulfilling to play the different identities that they can concoct in order to pull off a major crime. However, con artist movies also require a solid lead performance from a star who can engross their audience without ever definitively linking themselves to just one persona. The best con artist movies are those in which the audience is taken by surprise as often as the characters are. While the genre was once quite popular with films like The Grifters and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the 2014 period thriller The Two Faces of January is a delightfully entertaining throwback to classic caper films.

Based on the novel of the same name by The Talented Mr. Ripley author Patricia Highsmith, The Two Faces of January features Viggo Mortensen in one of his first major roles following The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Despite the international acclaim that his role as Aragorn earned him, Mortensen has spent the last decade working on smaller independent projects that allow him to play more nuanced characters. It’s a decision that was greatly beneficial for genre film fans. The Two Faces of January revamps the con artist story by showing the inherent ruthlessness that comes with living a life of lies.

What Is 'The Two Faces of January' About?

Set in Greece during the 1960s, The Two Faces of January follows a lifelong con man as he takes an extended trip and attempts to elude justice. Chester MacFarland (Viggo Mortensen) has managed to go undetected for years, and enlists the help of his wife Colette (Kirsten Dunst) to help him pull off his swindles. However, Chester’s seemingly perfect plan is thrown off course when he accidentally kills a private detective who accuses him of swindling investment. In the aftermath, Chester is forced to seek the help of the alienated American tourist Rydal Keener (Oscar Isaac) in order to safely exit the country. Despite forming a fragile alliance, both Chester and Rydal begin to suspect each other’s true intentions as they prepare to pull off a heist in Crete.

As with many of Highsmith’s adaptations, The Two Faces of January does a great job at creating an aura of paranoia. Even though Chester’s initial killing of the detective is done in self-defense, the suggestion that he is capable of violence raises even more questions about his past, and what other crimes that he has committed. Similarly, the lack of information about Rydal precludes the audience from forming a strong attachment to him. Although Isaac is an inherently charismatic actor, Rydal’s presentation of himself as an enigmatic, yet oddly resourceful tourist doesn’t seem entirely believable. Dunst also succeeds in subverting the audience’s perspective by showing the power that Colette has over Chester. While the historical context would suggest that Chester’s wife would be a more submissive character, Colette quickly proves to be the “Lady Macbeth” of the situation.

'The Two Faces of January' Takes a Different Approach to the Con Artist Story

Con artist movies often take a comedic approach to the concept of dual identities, but The Two Faces of January shows how isolating being a con man can be. There are very few references to Chester’s backstory, as he is cautious about giving away any information that could in any way unravel his identity. However, there’s also the suggestion that Chester has begun to lose himself within the characters that he portrays. He’s gotten so used to masking his true feelings that he no longer feels in touch with his initial motivations for picking up a life of crime. There’s an ironic tragedy to Mortensen’s performance; he may be a “confidence man,” but he has no personal pride in his own identity. The ambiguity of his emotional state only makes the film even more enthralling.

Highsmith’s novel certainly provided a strong groundwork for the story, but The Two Faces of January adds a level of suspense that feels indebted to the films of Alfred Hitchcock. Hitchcock films like The Man Who Wasn’t There and North by Northwest create tension by putting characters in an unfamiliar environment where they are not adjusted to the social customs. Once Chester, Colette, and Rydal become trapped in Greece, they are forced to change their behavior in order to not stick out in a crowd. The film also boasts some impressive set pieces that feel very Hitchockian; an exciting moment where Chester and Rydal flee from the historical site of Knossos certainly feels worthy of “The Master of Suspense.”

'The Two Faces of January' Shows the Unique Star Power of Viggo Mortensen

Aragorn may be the character he’s most closely associated with, but Mortensen has continuously been utilized best when he gets to play morally dubious anti-heroes. While he got to play more checkered protagonists in the David Cronenberg films Eastern Promises and A History of Violence, there are moments in The Two Faces of January where Chester’s actions are borderline villainous. It creates an interesting dynamic with the viewer; while there’s an obvious investment in seeing how Chester will pull off his scheme, he’s never a character that the audience is rooting for.

Blockbuster cinema may be alluring for some stars, but Mortensen has refreshingly chosen to do some of his best work in smaller projects. The Two Faces of January is the type of mystery thriller that feels like a throwback to the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” despite its more modern editing techniques. While it’s a shame that this isn’t a genre that Hollywood returns to very often, it’s nice to see that it's one that Mortensen still has a passion for.

The Two Faces of January is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

