In 2004, Viggo Mortensen starred in a major, big-budget production, fresh from his role as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In December, the third Lord of the Rings installment, The Return of the King, not only won Best Picture but swept the Academy Awards, winning all 11 of its Oscar nominations. Building off his newfound star power from The Lord of the Rings, Mortensen was cast in the epic adventure film, Hidalgo, as real-life cowboy Frank T. Hopkins. Disney asserted that the film was based on a "true story," and Hidalgo presented a dramatized account of Hopkins' participation in a deadly desert race called the "Ocean of Fire." The race required Hopkins and his loyal pinto mustang, Hidalgo, to race across a deadly streak of the desert, 3,000 miles in Saudi Arabia for a $100,000 prize. The film was directed by Joe Johnston, a former design and visual effects artist who worked on the original Star Wars Trilogy. Johnston later transitioned to directing, working on such beloved films as the pulpy, nostalgic prototype superhero film The Rocketeer.

Before Hidalgo, he worked on the back-to-back hits October Sky and Jurassic Park III. However, while Hidalgo had multiple factors working in its favor, the film underwent release delays, pushing it back to 2004. It also received vocal criticism about its authenticity, with many calling into question both the Lakota ancestry of the real-life historical figure, Frank T. Hopkins, and the existence of the Arabian Ocean of Fire race. Though it might not have capitalized on The Lord of the Rings trilogy's success at the box office, Hidalgo remains worth taking a look.

Was 'Hidalgo's Frank T. Hopkins Fact or Fiction?

The story of Hidalgo is based on Frank T. Hopkins, a real-life horseman and cowboy. Many of the claims Hopkins made in his autobiography have been called into question by historians and experts. Hopkins claimed to be of mixed race, having a European-American father and a Lakota mother. However, Hopkins' claims of his Lakota heritage have never been substantiated, and the Lakota nation has no record of Hopkins or his mother, who Hopkins claimed was the daughter of a Lakota chief.

Writer John Fusco and filmmaker Johnston utilized Hopkins' alleged Lakota heritage as part of the basis of the film. The film begins with a recreation of a Lakota Ghost Dance. Hopkins is shown to be a United States government dispatch rider, carrying the message to the 7th Cavalry Regiment that authorized the Wounded Knee Massacre of the Lakota Sioux. As a rider for Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show, Hopkins and his horse Hidalgo are presented as "the world's greatest endurance horse and rider." Due to their reputation, Hopkins is challenged by Sheik Riyadh (Omar Sharif) to take part in the hazardous Ocean of Fire race. Hopkins would have to race against some of the greatest distance horses in the world, including purebred Arabian horses, ridden by highly experienced Arabian riders. Historically, many of the endurance horse races Hopkins claimed to have won and competed in have been factually disputed. His employment as a rider for Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show has also been disputed, but there is evidence he once worked for the Ringling Brothers Circus as a horse handler. For the movie, Mortensen portrays Hopkins as an old-fashioned, romanticized version of the American cowboy. He’s an honorable and noble Everyman, haunted by his past, and guilt-ridden by his role in the Wounded Knee Massacre.

'Hidalgo' Faces Release Woes

Disney’s spend on Hidalgo was not cheap. It was purported to have cost about $100 million. The film was originally scheduled for an August 2003 release. However, it was delayed further into 2004 to move it away from another equestrian-themed underdog story, Seabiscuit, which was released a week before Hidalgo was originally supposed to hit theaters. Instead, Hidalgo was pushed to March 5, 2004. Its new release date put the film a week after The Passion of the Christ and the same week as the Starsky and Hutch big-screen reboot. During Hidalgo’s opening weekend, The Passion of the Christ was a global box office phenomenon, remaining on top. Hidalgo opened third to Starsky and Hutch, with $18 million. It finished with only $67 million for its domestic take and about $108 million globally, cementing it as a money-loser for the studio. The film was not well regarded by critics either, scoring only 46% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite Disney's claims of the film being based on a true story, Hidalgo came under fire for its lack of historical accuracy. The existence of the Ocean of Fire race in the film was labeled as a hoax by the Saudi Arabian government and historians. Arab historian Dr. Awad al-Badi claimed that the Ocean of Fire race would have been impossible and that no record exists of Hopkins ever setting foot in the region.

Viggo Mortensen’s Post-'Hidalgo' and 'Lord of the Rings' Career

While Hidalgo was not the hit Disney, Mortensen, and Johnston likely hoped it would be, Mortensen continued to have a prominent film career despite the movie flopping at the box office. He would go on to collaborate with auteur filmmaker David Cronenberg on his acclaimed contemporary dramas, A History of Violence and Eastern Promises. Eastern Promises earned Mortensen his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He was nominated for Best Actor a second time for his performance in Green Book in 2019. While the film did not earn Mortensen the Best Actor award, it did win the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali, and Best Original Screenplay at the 2019 Academy Awards. Viggo Mortensen later collaborated once again with Cronenberg for the filmmaker’s return to the science-fiction genre with the body-horror concoction, Crimes of the Future, released last year.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Joe Johnston continued directing after Hidalgo's failure. His next feature was a 2010 remake of The Wolfman for Universal Pictures. That was soon followed by his foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: The First Avenger, which properly introduced the iconic character of Captain America, aka Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), to theatrical audiences, and set up important events for 2012’s game-changing cinematic event, The Avengers. Johnston later shared a directing credit along with Lasse Hallström for the fantasy film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which was released in 2018.

While Mortensen’s career never reached the superstardom level of say, Tom Cruise or Harrison Ford, he’s done fairly well throughout his career with his impressive roles in acclaimed films, starring in multiple films that won the Best Picture award, and working with some very esteemed acclaimed actors and talents. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has also recognized Mortensen's performances, with his highly touted performances in Eastern Promises and Green Book earning him Oscar nods. Mortensen is willing to play against type and not be confined to a movie star-action hero role. With Hidalgo, it appeared that Disney attempted and failed to position him as a marquee star that didn't pan out. In 2020, he made his directorial debut with the drama Falling, which he also wrote and starred in opposite Lance Henriksen.

Interestingly, Mortensen writes, directs, and acts in a period Western for his next directorial feature, The Dead Don’t Hurt, opposite Vicky Krieps. The Western love story is set in the 1860s, about an independent French-Canadian Vivienne Le Coudy (Krieps) who starts a relationship with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen (Mortensen), and they are eventually separated by the events of the Civil War. So, it looks like Mortensen’s career is coming full circle, and he’ll be portraying a type of cowboy once again, nearly 20 years on from his role as Frank T. Hopkins in Hidalgo.

Hidalgo seems to exist as a forgotten part of Disney and Mortensen’s history. Disney isn’t streaming it on any of its services, Hulu or Disney+. It is available to rent or buy digitally on Prime Video. In terms of Blu-ray and DVD, major online retailers don’t seem to be selling it either, and the film is likely out of print. Despite the failure of Hidalgo, it's nice to see that Mortensen's career continued to prosper, and he would continue delivering impressive, powerhouse performances over the years.