The BBC’s police procedural thriller Vigil has officially been renewed for a third season. Given Vigil’s track record, the renewal hardly comes as a surprise. The series has become one of the most successful UK dramas of the decade, earning a nomination for Best Drama Series at the 2022 BAFTA Television Awards and securing the International Emmy for Best Drama Series. Season 2’s premiere in 2023 drew nearly 9 million viewers, making it one of the BBC’s top three most-watched dramas of the year.

Created by Tom Edge, Vigil is centered around DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) who works for the Scotland police force in remote, often risky environs. The series premiered on BBC One on 29 August 2021 and two years later, Season 2 premiered on 10 December 2023. Vigil's first season followed Amy Silva and Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) as they unravel a mysterious death aboard a nuclear submarine. Season 2 took a new direction, shifting the setting from the depths of the ocean to the high-pressure world of Air Force operations. When a drone warfare test gets out of control across Scotland and the Middle East, the duo is tasked with getting to the root of the matter and consequently averting a diplomatic row of calamitous proportions.

'Vigil' Season 3 Aims To Up the Ante