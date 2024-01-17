The Big Picture Vigil Season 2 will debut on Peacock on February 15 and promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The new season follows a tense internal investigation at a Scottish military facility.

The trailer promises a thrilling mix of ethics, technology, and stunning landscapes as tensions rise and the investigation intensifies.

After a long wait, fans of thriller series Vigil will finally be able to enjoy Season 2. Peacock announced today that all episodes from the new season of the series already have a debut date. They’ll be available on the platform in less than a month, on February 15. In order to tease audiences, the streamer also released a trailer for the season. The trailer revealed tensions at an all-time high while setting the tone and plot to expect from the new season.

In the new season of Vigil, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) are tasked with the delicate job of ruffling as many feathers as possible in order to conduct an internal investigation after a series of fatalities take place inside a Scottish military facility. Being held accountable is uncomfortable for anyone, but it becomes especially dangerous in a military setting. It iwll be interesting to see how the setting influences the investigation over the course of the season.

In the trailer, it’s clear to see that, much like in Season 1, Vigil will mix ethics, technology and beautiful landscapes – that latter element is not that common in thriller stories. You can feel the tensions rising as we get an overview of the episodes, and it can only get worse as Amy and Kirsten start closing in on the upper echelons of the Scottish air force to map out who called the shots in the tragedy. But of course, no one will go quietly — and that's when it gets terrifying for them and binge-worthy for us.

Who Stars in 'Vigil' Season 2?

Close

The cast of Vigil also features Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials), as well as newcomers Dougray Scott (Batwoman), Romola Garai (Becoming Elizabeth), Amir El-Masry (SAS Rogue Heroes), David Elliot (The Liberator), Oscar Salem (House of the Dragon), Chris Jenks (Sex Education), Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses), Steven Elder (The Winter King), Khalid Laith Nicoel (A Hologram For the King) and Alastair Mackenzie (Andor). Vigil was created by Tom Edge, who previously helmed the Netflix comedy Lovesick and wrote for The Crown and You Don’t Know Me.

Season 1 of Vigil premiered back in 2021. Despite its short run, though, the series has already made rounds at awards ceremonies and received several nominations at the BAFTAs, and by the looks of it, Season 2 has the chance to add a lot more praise to the show's track record.

Peacock premieres all six episodes of Vigil on February 15, but until then, you can watch the trailer below. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.