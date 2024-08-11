Long before superhero cinema became the crux of what the entertainment industry was based on, Hollywood made many films about vigilantes that didn’t necessarily conform to traditional notions of heroism. While there have been many classics that have lionized law enforcement officers and fantastical characters, it's interesting to see films that examine anti-heroes who fight against the law. The anti-authoritarian themes of these classic vigilante films are relevant whenever there are serious political and social divisions in society.

Some of the greatest action and suspense films ever made, from Taxi Driver to Promising Young Woman, revolve around vigilantes who are faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, offering their audiences a much more complex series of ethical questions to deal with. Refreshingly, many of these modern vigilante films have branched out to include people of color, women, and the LGBTQ community. These are the best movies about vigilantes who serve righteous and bloody justice in unique and often cathartic ways.

10 ‘Promising Young Woman’ (2020)

Directed by Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman was a radical directorial debut from Emerald Fennell that challenged the stereotypes of the vigilante genre by focusing on a female protagonist. Carey Mulligan delivers one of the best performances of her career as Cassie, an embittered college dropout who decides to find the men responsible for sexually assaulting her best friend. Promising Young Women asks difficult questions about the culture behind sexual assault and is designed to make viewers squirm in their seats.

Although the ending remains divisive, Promising Young Woman was one of the most acclaimed films of 2020, scoring Fennell an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, alongside nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. The ironic use of pop songs, most notably Britney Spears’ “Toxic” as an orchestral version, made the film’s sinister examination of violence against women even more upsetting to watch.

9 ‘V For Vendetta’ (2006)

Directed by James McTeigue

V for Vendetta is the rare superhero film that also qualifies as a vigilante story, as it centers on the mysterious masked crusader V (Hugo Weaving), who models himself after the classic revolutionary Guy Fawkes. V for Vendetta is set in a dark future where the totalitarian government regime has complete control over the economy and media. It takes V and his protege Eve (Natalie Portman) to lead a revolution that exposes the lies to prop up this evil power.

The film has many striking visuals, including the iconic Fawkes mask and the use of dominos to show the shifting of the power dynamics. The film is deeply indebted to the “bullet time” visual effects sequence in The Matrix that was created by Lily and Lana Wachowski, who served as producers on this film. Thrilling and visually dynamic yet narratively satisfying, V for Vendetta is a vigilante movie that is as stylish as it's powerful.

8 ‘Man on Fire’ (2004)

Directed by Tony Scott

Man on Fire is proof that Denzel Washington is one of the greatest action stars ever. While he had already won two Academy Awards for Glory and Training Day, Washington was perfect as a former special operations agent on a dangerous mission in Tony Scott’s bloody action classic. Scott had previously experimented in the vigilante genre with the 1990 neo-Western thriller Revenge with Kevin Costner, but Man on Fire represented a significant step forward in terms of action spectacle.

Although the film is long, there’s not a single moment in which Washington’s performance is not completely captivating and riveting. It’s hard to imagine that Washington would have been as successful at turning The Equalizer into a proper trilogy of vigilante thrillers if he hadn’t already set a precedent for himself with Man on Fire.

7 ‘Prisoners’ (2013)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Prisoners is a masterpiece in suspense and tension that proves once again that Denis Villeneuve is one of the greatest living filmmakers. Prisoners succeeds as a vigilante thriller because it presents a protagonist that the audience can relate to. Hugh Jackman delivers one of the best performances of his career as a genuinely caring father who goes to extreme lengths in order to ensure that his children are safe.

The film benefits from its gradual pacing that escalates the tension, with a significant amount of visual beauty yielded from the incredible Academy Award-nominated cinematography from the great Roger Deakins. Prisoners is the type of film that questions what good people are capable of and ends with a very disturbing series of traumatic plot twists that are bound to keep the audience talking long after the credits have finished up rolling.

6 ‘Kill Bill Vol. 1’ (2003)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Kill Bill Vol. 1 was an extended tribute by Quentin Tarantino to the classic yakuza and samurai films from Japan that featured some of the most incredible sword fights ever committed to the silver screen. Tarantino is known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to disturbing content, but the haphazard duels in Kill Bill Vol. 1 are fairly violent, even by his standards.

Uma Thurman’s incredible performance as “The Bride” helped usher in a new era of female-led revenge movies. Although the sequel helped bring this intense story of vengeance and redemption to an action-packed conclusion, Kill Bill Vol. 1 is only slightly superior to its successor because of The Bride's incredible and cathartic final battle with Lucy Liu's O'Ren Ishii. Thurman's character might be one of the most distinctive vigilantes out there, owning up to her actions and even directly challenging those who might eventually want to seek payback for her crimes against them.

5 ‘Drive’ (2011)

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn

Drive is a great modernization of the neo-noir genre that has many callbacks to the Western genre. Indeed, there is a strong connection between the “Driver” character, played by Ryan Gosling, and Clint Eastwood’s “Man With No Name” from The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly. Gosling’s character is a getaway driver for the mob who desperately tries to take down a gangster (Albert Brooks) after falling in love with his new neighbor (Carey Mulligan).

Doing a great job at capturing the Los Angeles nightlife, Drive features incredible car chase sequences that put The Fast and the Furious franchise to shame. Although there are some truly disturbing moments that may cause even the most seasoned crime movie buffs to look away, Drive has some surprisingly earnest romantic and family-oriented elements that make the entire experience more heartfelt as a human drama.

4 ‘Rolling Thunder’ (1977)

Directed by John Flynn

Rolling Thunder is one of the early masterworks of the “New Hollywood” era that told a quintessential story of revenge that resonated with Vietnam War veterans who felt neglected by the country that they had once served. William Devane gives a captivating performance as a veteran who strikes out on a mission of revenge after his entire family is brutalized by a gang of thugs. The great Tommy Lee Jones also has a standout performance as another veteran who joins in this justice mission.

Rolling Thunder is absolutely remorseless in its characterization of violence, but the excellent screenplay from Paul Schrader ensures that the human drama is never lost. While it was widely controversial at the time of its release, Rolling Thunder is remembered as an exploitation classic that certainly inspired many vigilante films moving forward in the next few decades.

3 ‘You Were Never Really Here’ (2018)

Directed by Lynne Ramsay

You Were Never Really Here is a heartbreaking neo-noir thriller about loss, remorse, and trauma that straddles the line between being an arthouse drama and a brutal action film. Joaquin Phoenix gives one of the darkest performances of his career as Joe, a veteran who helps rescue kidnapped children from sexual trafficking rings. Joe is drawn into a conspiracy when he realizes that one of his new targets has been kidnapped by a corrupt political campaign.

You Were Never Really Here explores how vigilantes may be impacted by post-traumatic stress disorder and peers into the psychology of a very complex character. While the violence involving hammers and other weapons is about as brutal as action films can get, You Were Never Really Here also includes beautiful moments of underwater dreams that are simply gorgeous to watch.

2 ‘John Wick’ (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski

John Wick was instantly hailed as one of the greatest action films of all time. It merged East Asian martial arts, neo-noir crime intrigue, and the plethora of gun battles from 1980s action films into a completely original package that offered Keanu Reeves the comeback that he really needed. John Wick succeeds in entrapping audiences because it has one of the most compelling motivations for any anti-hero ever; who is not going to sympathize with a lonely widower trying to track down the criminals who killed his dog?

Director Chad Stahelski uses his experience as a stuntman to make the action in John Wick feel even more brutal, particularly in a nightclub scene that is simply mind-blowing. John Wick inspired three great sequels and a television prequel series, but the first film holds a special place in fans’ hearts because of how surprising it was.

1 ‘Taxi Driver’ (1976)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese's masterpiece is one of the best films ever made, serving as the perfect amalgamation of 1970s anxieties about social upheaval, toxic masculinity, and political corruption. Although it's a performance that has been parodied and recreated countless times since the film initially debuted in 1976, Robert De Niro’s work as Travis Bickle is easily one of the greatest characters that Martin Scorsese has ever created on screen.

Taxi Driver creates a perpetual sense of uneasiness that forces the viewers to question what Bickle’s motivations are. Taxi Driver's shocking ending suggests how the media will respond to his misguided attempts at heroism, arriving at a bleak conclusion. With several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, Taxi Driver is an all-time classic that continues to influence generations of filmmakers interested in taking a new spin on the vigilante genre.

