Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Viking Wolf.Directed by Stig Svendsen, Netflix’s newest monster flick, Viking Wolf, begins with a story about the Viking invasion of Normandy. Led by a warrior named Gudbrand, the Vikings break into an abbey in which they find a secret room. The local monks beg them to keep the room shut, but their requests are to no avail. Inside the room, the Vikings are surprised to find a wolf pup that they don’t hesitate to take with them on their ship. What they don’t know is that they have released a hound of hell: during the trip, the beast kills all the ship’s crew before finding its way into the forests of Scandinavia. Years later, a mother tries to find a way back into her rebellious daughter’s heart while investigating a murder that might have been committed by supernatural forces.

Yes, you read that right. It may sound weird, but Viking Wolf is as much a horror movie as it is a mother-daughter drama, and both plots are inextricably intertwined. In the end, officer Liv Berg (Liv Mjönes) is presented with a choice that defines the future of the small town of Nybo and the rest of her life as a mother. But how exactly do we come to that? What happens at the end of Viking Wolf, and, most importantly, what does it all mean? Is the wolf gone? Did officer Berg have the guts to do the right thing? Well, yes and no. That depends on what you think the right thing is. As it turns out, Viking Wolf isn’t a movie with easy answers.

What Is ‘Viking Wolf’ About?

Image Via Netflix

The story of Viking Wolf effectively starts when young Thale Berg (Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne) witnesses a bizarre occurrence near the woods in the small Norwegian town of Nybo. Feeling isolated from her new classmates during a party by the local bay, she goes out for a walk by herself on the highway. That’s when she sees her school crush, Jonas (Sjur Vatne Brean), having an uncomfortably intimate conversation with the mayor’s daughter, Elin Gran (Silje Øksland Krohne). Thale turns to look away for a brief second, and that’s all it takes for everything to go wrong. When Thale looks back, she sees a wounded Elin agonizing on the ground. Soaked in blood, Jonas is too shocked to help her, so Thale runs to the girl’s aid. However, whatever it is that hurt Elin attacks Thale as well, wounding her on the shoulder. The last we see of Ms. Gran is her body being dragged by some mysterious creature into the woods.

Investigations of the death of Elin Gran begin swiftly under the command of officer Liv Berg, who is also Thale’s mother. Originally from Oslo, in Sweden, Liv is a newcomer to Nybo and doesn’t quite understand how things are done in such a small town. However, as it becomes more and more obvious that whatever took Elin was not human, but lupine in nature, she finally gets the necessary permits to lead a hunt in the local woods.

But before going out after that wolf, officer Berg receives a visit from a strange man, a camper that introduces himself as Lars Brodin (Stäle Bjørnhaug). According to Mr. Brodin, it is not a regular wolf that is behind the murder of Elin Gran, but a lycanthrope. Initially wary of the man, Liv kicks him out of the police station for being disrespectful. However, when the wolf attacks her and her hunting party in the forest, it is only by using one of the silver bullets that Lars gave her that she is able to stop the creature. Later in the film, we also learn that the wolf also had traces of human DNA in its blood.

When the autopsy reveals that this was indeed the shot that killed the wolf, Liv goes looking for Lars to gather more information about this so-called lycanthrope. Lars tells her that the creature arrived from the continent back in the days of the vikings and has been mixing its blood with wolves and humans alike ever since. Whoever gets bitten or scratched by the wolf is gradually turned into a werewolf, losing their humanity in the process. In order to put a stop to the curse, both the wolf and all the people wounded by him need to be put down.

What Happens to Thale After She Transforms into a Werewolf?

Image via Netflix

And so, with the werewolf gone, Lars proceeds to get rid of its spawn, killing a wounded survivor of Berg’s hunting party that had been unconscious in the hospital ever since being attacked. Alas, Officer Sundas (Øyvind Brandtzæg) isn’t the only person to have been touched by the wolf. Liv’s daughter has also been cursed. Estranged from her mother since the death of her father years prior, Thale slowly transforms into a wolfish creature without anyone noticing. Little by little, her features begin to change, her habits become more dog-like, and the thirst for blood kicks in. After killing Jonas during a bout of rage, she tries to escape Nybo, only to transform for good inside a bus, killing and injuring numerous passengers.

As Liv is called to check in on the incident on the bus, Thale moves back into town, threatening the lives of her stepfather, Arthur (Vidar Magnussen), and her little sister, Jenny (Mia Fosshaug Laubacher). But as the wolf stares at Jenny, something human begins to shine through. Despite having a bad relationship with everyone else in her family, Thale always felt close to her sister, so the mere sight of her is enough to bring out some of her allegedly lost humanity. Sadly, not everyone is capable of seeing the person behind those wolfish eyes: in order to save Jenny, Arthur attacks Thale with a lamp and urges his young daughter to run away.

All characters cross paths once again in the city, when Thale unleashes her bloodlust on the people of Nybo, starting with the guy that bullied her in school and accused her of letting Elin die. Jenny tries once again to control her sister but fails when Liv and William (Arthur Hakalahti), the police veterinarian, begin to attack her with tranquilizing darts. Thale goes completely berserk and nearly kills her mother, but little Jenny saves the day by stabbing her sister with one of William’s darts. Later, in the hospital, Liv stares at her daughter, still in wolf form. She caresses her and then pulls out her gun, loading it with another silver bullet. She puts the gun against Thale’s head, but the scene cuts before we can find out if the wolf is indeed gone.

Does Officer Berg Kill Her Own Daughter at the End of ‘Viking Wolf’?

Image Via Netflix

Except, in a later scene, the movie makes it quite clear that Liv couldn’t find it in herself to kill her daughter. After arriving home from work, officer Berg sits in her bed and places the silver bullet on the nightstand, right in front of a picture of Thale. The wolf is still roaming free. Furthermore, as a wolf, Thale has injured many with her teeth and claws, including her stepfather, and it is unlikely that any of those people were put down. This certainly won’t be the last time that the town of Nybo will have to deal with werewolf attacks. However, whether the wolf is alive or not at the end of Viking Wolf isn’t exactly what matters. The important thing is Thale is still alive and free. Liv spends the entire film trying to control her wild daughter, with whom she became emotionally estranged after her first husband’s death. Much like the Normand monks at the beginning of the film, she tried to keep a creature she didn’t understand under her control. It took an outside interference for her to realize that she must let her daughter be her own self, even if that self is scary, and even if she is dangerous.