Follow the tale of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons, this time with a gorgeous Blu-ray box set.

Prepare your longship and set sail as Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 2 and Vikings: The Complete Series are coming to Blu-ray and DVD on March 15th. You can relive all your favorite moments from the final ten episodes of the Emmy Award-nominated series, binge the entire series again or for the first time.

Bonus content, including extended international versions of each episode, will be added to deliver even more storylines. Fans will also get to hear from Vikings creator Michael Hirst who, along with leading actress Georgia Hirst, will walk viewers through the series finale with audio commentary. Like any good bonus release, fans are also promised an exclusive look at multiple deleted scenes.

Vikings hit shorelines in 2013 with Season 1 which took viewers on a brutal and bloody look into the life of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), on his quest to become the King of the Viking tribes. Following a shocking twist in Season 4, the historical drama turned its focus to Lothbrok’s sons and their own quests in the final seasons. Along with Fimmel, the series starred Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig, Gustaf Skarsgård, Clive Standen, Alex Høgh Andersen, Alyssa Sutherland, Jordan Patrick Smith, Marco Ilsø, and others.

Vikings creator Hirst, who also helmed The Tudors, served as executive producer alongside Sheila Hockins, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, James Flynn, TM Productions’ Morgan O’Sullivan, and Take 5 Productions’ John Weber.

The Vikings Season 6: Volume 2 and The Complete Series sets will be released on March 15. Check out the box art for both sets below.

Here is the synopsis for Vikings Season 6:

In season six, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) travel to Iceland to uncover the mystery circling Floki's (Gustaf Skarsgård) disappearance and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) pursues his personal vendetta against Ivar. The saga continues the exploits of chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his crew while exploring Bjorn’s reign over Kattegat, Ivar’s adventures in Rus and Wessex, and Ubbe’s expeditions to Iceland and North America.

