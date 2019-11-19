A ‘Vikings’ Sequel Series Is Coming to Netflix

0

Vikings may be about to end, but fans of the gritty series have reason to celebrate with a bit of good news. Netflix has just ordered a sequel series, titled Vikings: Valhalla, with many of the hit show’s production crew staying on in their original roles.

Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 years after the events of the first series, and will reportedly focus on several famous figures from Norse history including Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and King William the Conqueror. At this point it’s unclear if the show will be an anthology (considering these people all lived in roughly the same century but not precisely at the same time), or if it will be an ensemble narrative that does some time-hopping. Or maybe it’ll be something else entirely. The only thing we know for certain at this point is that it will definitely be about some illustrious Vikings.

Die Hard screenwriter Jeb Stuart will serve as writer and showrunner, with Vikings creator Michael Hirst as executive producer. In a statement announcing the series, Hirst said, “I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.”

Channing Dungey, vice president of original series for Netflix, said, “Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power.” And MGM’s president of television production and development Steve Stark said, “Valhalla has been a labor of love for everyone involved and as we look ahead to the continuation of this great saga, we are excited to know that fans the world over will have the opportunity to continue with the series on its new home at Netflix.” Clearly, there’s a lot of interest in keeping the franchise going beyond the scope of the original show.

Vikings was something of an oddity when it premiered in 2013. It was History’s first-ever scripted drama, and it became an immediate hit for both the network and for MGM Television, who has gone on to develop other successful series like Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale. The sixth and final season of Vikings premieres on History on December 4.