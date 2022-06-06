While we wait for the release of Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla, Netflix released a hilarious blooper reel for the first season of the hit spinoff series of historical drama Vikings. The blooper reel was released as part of Geeked Week, and shows the cast of Vikings: Valhalla having lots of fun while shooting the bloody combat scenes that were part of the first season.

The blooper reel video features the main cast of Vikings: Valhalla Season 1, which was an outstanding success. The first season of Vikings: Valhalla had a fantastic reception at Netflix, with fans logging 113.38 million hours viewed just in its first week of release. It’s no wonder, then, that Netflix has already renewed Vikings: Valhalla for Season 2 and 3. In the blooper reel video, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, and Sam Corlett jokingly tell fans that the upcoming season will feature no combat, no romance, and will only focus on the newfound friendship between Pagans and Christians. Of course, that's an absurd proposition, as what we really want to see is some more epic Viking wars.

While we are still a long way from Season 2, the main cast of the series decided to share some of the most hilarious situations that happened during the filming of Season 1. Due to the gritty and dramatic tone of Vikings: Valhalla, fans could wonder if the cast had any fun on set. The blooper reel is here to prove that even in the most serious situations there's always a cast member who cannot hold a laugh. The blooper reel also shows the whole cast of Vikings: Valhalla making fools of themselves by forgetting lines, messing up fight choreography, and even failing to handle the costumes they have to wear. It's a fun gift for fans who are eager to know what happens next in the show.

Image via Netflix

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla introduces us to the Leif Eriksson (Corlett) and Freydis Eriksdotter (Gustavsson), two Viking siblings who travel to the famous city of Kattlegat. Freydis was attacked by a Christian Viking who carved a cross in her skin, and Leif wants to help his sister get her revenge. However, the path of vengeance is a tortuous one, and the new generation of Vikings get involved in a war against England and a conflict for the defense of Kattegat. Season 2 will keep exploring the sunset of Viking culture, as a shift in faith towards Christianity puts at risk the worshiping of Odin and the old gods.

Season 2 also added Florian Munteanu (Creed 2, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as George Maniakes, a real-life general of the Byzantine Empire who many said to be so big he could be a giant. As History tells us, the Vikings never managed to breach Constantinople's walls, but the Byzantine Empire hired many Nordic warriors to protect the glorious city. So, with the introduction of Maniakes in Season 2, Vikings: Valhalla promises to explore the relationship between the Byzantine Empire and the Norse people.

Vikings: Valhalla's first season also starred Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin, and Caroline Henderson. Vikings' creators Michael Hirst and Jeb Stuart returned for the spinoff series as executive producers, with Stuart also serving as showrunner. After helming multiple episodes of the original Vikings series, Steve Saint Leger also came back as a director of the spinoff. Leger shared the director’s chair with BAFTA-winner Niels Arden Plev and Hannah Quinn.

There's still no release date for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla but in the meantime check out Season 1's blooper reel below: