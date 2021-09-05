A century after the exploits and adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok and sons, the legends of the Norse Sagas are coming to life on the screen once more - this time on streaming. Creators of the original Vikings series Michael Hirst and Jeb Stuart have teamed up again for a new spin-off series, Vikings: Valhalla. This new series follows the lives of some of history’s most famous (and infamous) Norsemen such as Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada, and William the Conqueror, to name a few.

Hirst, who was a writer for every episode of the History Channel’s Vikings, will executive produce the upcoming Netflix series with Stuart, whose attentiveness to the real mythology of the Vikings helped make the first series such a hit. Morgan O’Sullivan, Sherry Marsh, and Alan Gasmer will also executive produce. BAFTA-winner Niels Arden Plev, along with Steve Saint Leger (who directed several episodes of Vikings) and Hannah Quinn, are onboard to direct.

Call me by my Viking name, Kacie ‘the Excitable’, because I am super hyped for this spin-off. While an official release date for the series has not yet been announced, you can bet your beard that here at Collider we’re keeping our ears to the ground for any details or announcements.

In the meantime, we’re sharing everything we know so far about the series, including cast and filming details, information from one of the producers, and even some real Viking historical context to nerd out on.

So climb aboard my longship, and join me in Valhalla!

The official release date for Vikings: Valhalla hasn’t been announced yet, but the series is expected to stream on Netflix between 2021-2022. We’ll be sure to update this article when that information becomes available.

Behind the Scenes Images

Checkout these behind the scenes images from Vikings: Valhalla while we all anxiously await the release of the first trailer for the series. Odin knows we’ll post it here when it comes out!

Who is in the Cast of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’?

With Vikings: Valhalla being a spin-off series to Vikings rather than a sequel, the cast is nearly brand new, and includes Laura Berlin, Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Bradley Freegard, Caroline Henderson, Leo Suter, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Pollyanna McIntosh, Asbjørn Krogh, David Oakes, Pääru Oja, Louis Davison, Julian Seager, James Ballanger, Jack Mullarkey, Bosco Hogan, Ethan Dillon, and Álfrún Laufeyjardóttir. Additionally, Alan Devine, Gavin O'Connor, Yvonne Mai, Bill Murphy, and Joakim Nätterqvist round out the cast of Vikings: Valhalla.

Who are the Main Characters?

Laura Berlin will play Emma of Normandy, who historically ruled as Queen over England, Denmark, and Norway, thanks to her marriages to rulers King Canute and Aetherlred 'the Unready', who both appear in Vikings: Valhalla. Much debate and speculation surround the historical figure of Emma of Normandy, and her role in this series is sure to be a saucy one.

Sam Corlett is Leif Eriksson, the famous explorer and son of Viking Erik the Red (get it? Eriks-son?), who he often butts heads with. According to the Viking Sagas, Leif Eriksson sailed to North America five centuries before Christopher Columbus, and in Vikings: Valhalla, we’ll get to witness Eriksson’s expeditions across the Atlantic.

Frida Gustavsson plays Freydis Eriksdotter, daughter of Erik the Red (let this be a lesson in surnames) and half-sister to Leif Eriksson. Following a sexual assault by Christian Vikings, Freydis becomes the new leader of Scandinavia's Old Norse religion, which opposes the growth of Christian influence in her homeland.

Bradley Freegard is King Canute, the King of Denmark. Historically, King Canute claimed rule over England, Denmark, and Norway, and was known for effectively uniting Danes and English under his rule. Politically-savvy but ruthlessly-brutal when needed, King Canute is referred to by historians as “the most effective King in Anglo-Saxon history.”

Caroline Henderson plays Jarl Kaakon in this gender-bending take on the historical vassal to King Canute. In Vikings: Valhalla, we’ll see Jarl Kaakon’s mastery of religious tolerance in the city as she keeps balance among Pagans, Christians, and followers of other religions practicing in Kattegat.

Leo Suter is Harald Sigurdsson, known in the Viking Sagas as Harald Hardrada. Handsome and charismatic, Harald Hardrada is revered in Viking history for his claim to both the Danish and English throne.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson is Olaf "the Holy" Haraldsson, older half-brother of Harald Sigurdsson. A physical force to be reckoned with, Olaf Haraldsson is stubbornly Orthodox Christian, and will go on to become the historically religious figure, Saint Olaf of Norway.

Pollyanna McIntosh portrays Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark, historically the first wife of King Canute. Charming and resourceful, Ælfgifu finds ways to involve herself with her husband’s growing influence.

Asbjørn Krogh is Jarl Kåre, who, according to our very own cast and character guide, “presents a threat to the old pagan ways.”

David Oakes plays Earl Godwin, one of England’s most powerful Earls, thanks to King Canute.

Additionally, Pääru Oja plays Arne Gormsson, Louis Davison portrays Prince Edmund, Julian Seager is Jarl Gorm, James Ballanger is Hallbjorn, and Jack Mullarkey is Toke.

Bosco Hogan, who originally appeared in Vikings, is Aetherlred 'the Unready' (a Viking title which I’m very curious to learn the context of), and fellow Vikings alum Alan Devine plays the Ealdorman of Kent.

The Ealdorman of East Anglia is portrayed by Gavin O’Connor, and we’ll see Yvonne Mai as a character named Merin, Bill Murphy as Ogda, and Joakim Nätterqvist as Birkir.

As for Ethan Dillon and Álfrún Laufeyjardóttir, their roles in the series are yet to be announced.

When Is ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Filming?

The cast and crew started filming in October of 2020 at Ashford Studios in Wicklow, where Vikings was filmed. Production was then suspended due to an abundance of positive Covid-19 test results, but was resumed after a few days when it was realized that there was an issue with false positives occurring onset. Michael Hirst spoke with us at Collider about it in December 2020, saying:

"They've shot the first season in Ireland, back at the same studio in remarkable circumstances. They had like 30 COVID workers. They took over a big hotel so they could quarantine all the actors. They tested them twice a day. It was a remarkable achievement. They only lost three days.”

When and Where is the Series Set?

Vikings: Valhalla is set in medieval Scandinavia—with raids and expeditions spanning Europe and beyond—near the end of the Viking era, around the 11th century. The storylines of Valhalla occur 100 years after the original Vikings series, though some aspects of the spin-off may be familiar to those who watched Vikings. “We go back to Kattegat,” says Michael Hirst:

“That, of course, is the spiritual home of the Vikings. But it's a changed Kattegat. It's an established... It's one of the biggest ports really, trading ports in Europe. It's grown in size and significance.The King of England has become a Viking. The Vikings have overrun most of England and they own Normandy.”

Will Audiences Need to Watch ‘Vikings’ to Understand the Spinoff?

No, you don't need to watch the original Vikings series to enjoy Vikings: Valhalla. However, if you have seen Vikings, you might have a better understanding of who the characters and figures are that are referred to in Valhalla.

“What Jeb [Stuart] does actually is he pays attention to the mythology of the Vikings. So whenever they meet in the great hall in Kattegat, and of course they talk about the great eras who used to sit in the same hall at the same table, and they were Ragnar Lothbrok, Lagertha, and Bjorn Ironside, and Ivar the Boneless, who are now mythic characters even within the show, even within Vikings: Valhalla. That's a really great connection and effect. It gives ready-made histories to the new show.

So you don't need to know who Ragnar is to watch the new show. But it enriches the show and it hopefully will make people go back and find out, 'Well who are these people they keep talking about? Was Ragnar so great? Why are these people mythic characters?' So everything connects in a useful, and interesting, and fascinating way.” -Michael Hirst, December 2020 interview with Collider

What Is the ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Story About?

Here’s the synopsis for the Valhalla story:

The all-new Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.

