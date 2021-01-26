Grab a helmet, get your shield out of storage, and prepare your pagan effigies: Vikings are back! The beloved History Channel series, which followed the exploits of Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok, has an upcoming Netflix spinoff series about a new crew of well-known vikings called Vikings: Valhalla. And now, we know the cast and character list for this anticipated show.

Our own Steve Weintraub recently spoke with Vikings creator Michael Hirst about what we can expect from Vikings: Valhalla, which features action cinema legend Jeb Stuart (Die Hard) as showrunner. Hirst revealed that any History Channel-necessitated forms of censoring are loosening, saying Netflix told them "we're not even going to filter out content." Hirst also revealed that production on the first season is complete and he has begun to see footage that looks a little different from his own show:

"They've shot the first season in Ireland, back at the same studio in remarkable circumstances. They had like 30 COVID workers. They took over a big hotel so they could quarantine all the actors. They tested them twice a day. It was a remarkable achievement. They only lost three days. I just have a kind of oversight, I'm not writing any of it myself. I'm an Executive Producer. But Jeb Stuart, of course, he's much more a thriller writer and that shows. So it will look different, but it's still good, really good from what I've seen of it so far."

Vikings: Valhalla is on track to debut on Netflix sometime in 2021 or 2022. Check out the full cast and character list below, followed by its official synopsis.

SAM CORLETT as LEIF ERIKSSON

A Greenlander, raised on the outer fringes of the known world, Leif comes from a tightly-knit family steeped in the old pagan beliefs. An intrepid sailor and physically tough, Leif is our entry into a Viking world in the throes of violent change.

FRIDA GUSTAVSSON as FREYDIS ERIKSDOTTER

Fiercely pagan, fiery and headstrong, Freydis is a staunch believer in the “old gods.” Like her brother, Leif, she reaches Kattegat as an outsider but becomes an inspiration to those of the old ways.

LEO SUTER is HARALD SIGURDSSON

Born into Viking nobility, Harald is one of the last Viking berserkers. Charismatic, ambitious and handsome, he is able to unite both followers of Odin and Christians.

BRADLEY FREEGARD is KING CANUTE

The King of Denmark. A wise, savvy and ruthless Viking leader. Keeps his friends close and enemies closer. His ambitions will mold the course of history in the 11th century and make him a defining figure of the Viking age.

JÓHANNES JÓHANNESSON is OLAF HARALDSON

Olaf is Harald’s older half-brother. He is physically huge and ambitious; he is a stern and unforgiving Viking. Olaf is an “Old Testament” Christian.

LAURA BERLIN is EMMA OF NORMANDY

The young, ambitious Emma of Normandy is from the Norman court and of Viking blood. Politically astute, and one of the wealthiest women in Europe.

DAVID OAKES is EARL GODWIN

The ultimate survivor. Chief counsellor to the King of England. Born on the political fringes, his cunning ways get him far.

CAROLINE HENDERSON is JARL HAAKON

A great warrior and tolerant leader, Haakon rules Kattegat with a steady hand. Though Pagan, she has managed to keep Kattegat a city open to all faiths in a challenging time. She will become a powerful mentor to Freydis, who is drawn to her wisdom.

POLLYANNA McINTOSH as QUEEN ÆLFGIFU -- Calculating and ambitious, Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark has a hand to play in the political power struggles unfolding in Northern Europe. She uses her charm and guile to great effect as she promotes the interests of her Mercian homeland and tries to assert herself in Canute's growing power structure.

ASBJØRN KROGH NISSEN is JARL KÅRE -- Jarl Kåre presents a threat to the old pagan ways.

The all-new VIKINGS: VALHALLA begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.

