Vikings: Valhalla is catapulting viewers 100 hundred years into the future after the smash-hit series, Vikings, and if that sounds a little daunting, a new video has arrived to catch you up to speed. Today, during Netflix's TUDUM presentation, the streamer released a Vikings: Valhalla first-look video introducing you to some of the iconic Viking figures at the center of this new saga.

From Vikings co-creator Jeb Stuart, Vikings: Valhalla will follow the exploits and adventures of some of the most notable (and infamous) names in Norse history. Chief among them are revered Viking ruler Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), along with the explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Old Norse religious leader Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), the son and daughter of Vikings Season 6 character Erik the Red (Eric Johnson).

If that sounds intriguing and overwhelming at the same time, fear not. When Collider recently sat down with Vikings co-creator Michael Hirst, he ensured us the sequel is designed to be accessible even if you've never seen the original series:

“What Jeb [Stuart] does actually is he pays attention to the mythology of the Vikings. So whenever they meet in the great hall in Kattegat, and of course they talk about the great eras who used to sit in the same hall at the same table, and they were Ragnar Lothbrok, Lagertha, and Bjorn Ironside, and Ivar the Boneless, who are now mythic characters even within the show, even within Vikings: Valhalla. That's a really great connection and effect. It gives ready-made histories to the new show. So you don't need to know who Ragnar is to watch the new show. But it enriches the show and it hopefully will make people go back and find out, 'Well who are these people they keep talking about? Was Ragnar so great? Why are these people mythic characters?' So everything connects in a useful, and interesting, and fascinating way.”

Vikings: Valhalla also stars Laura Berlin, Bradley Freegard, Caroline Henderson, Leo Suter, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Check out the first-look video below, followed by the official synopsis for Vikings: Valhalla:

The all-new VIKINGS: VALHALLA begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

