The second season of Vikings: Valhalla see our three main characters split up and do their own thing as Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), Harald (Leo Suter), and Leif (Sam Corlett) all have different and interesting character arcs after the Battle of Kattegat closed Season1. The epic Norse drama is supposed to take place around the years 900-1000, and it features some beautiful backdrops for the show's locations of places like Kattegat, Jomsberg, and the many maritime scenes that were to have taken place in the Baltic Sea. The filming locations were carefully sought out to best represent the landscape of the time with lush, green rolling hills along with both serene and treacherous coastlines that double as the setting for the show's most pivotal and entertaining moments.

So you may be interested to know that none of the principal shooting was done anywhere near the ancient Scandinavian locations where Vikings: Valhalla takes place. The entire show was shot close to Dublin and around the scenic country of Ireland. Show creator Jeb Stuart was delighted to have the experienced Irish crew for the shoot stating, "The great thing about Ireland and the Irish crew was, they had already been doing that. They had been delivering featured-style shows on I Love Lucy budgets. It’s incredible what they had been able to do". At $79 million, a show of the tremendous breadth and scope of Vikings: Valhalla, is a steal.

County Wicklow is Used Prominently

Image via MGM Television/Netflix

Most of the Netflix drama's locales can be found in County Wicklow, Ireland, and also in the areas about 30 miles from the major city of Dublin. The endless mossy landscapes and ocean scapes of the beautiful Emerald Isle and the Valley of Glendalough provide some magnificent scenery that makes the show so believable. The Viking hub settlement of Kattegat where the epic battle takes place to end Season 1 along with scenes in Season 2 is actually shot on the shores of the well-known Lough Tay or the Guinness Lake located within the Wicklow Mountains. Stuart and his crew regularly shot in this spot that is a pivotal stronghold in much of the show's first two seasons and is named for its unique shape that resembles a pint of the famous Irish beer, Guinness Lager.

The land used for the city itself is known as the estate at Luggala and was owned by the Guinness beer manufacturing family, It has also played host to some legendary visitors like Mick Jagger and the late Michael Jackson in recent years. For the show's many interior shots, Stuart decided on Ashford Studios which is also less than an hours drive from Dublin in County Wicklow. The 2013 show Vikings was also shot at the same location.

Related: ‘Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson on How Freydís' Season 2 Arc Affected Her

Blessington Lakes, Powerscourt Waterfall, and Avoca Mines

Image via Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla would not be what it is without the great boat scenes and other maritime shoots that served as the only method of navigating around the Scandinavian coastlines of the time. For these shots, the crew opted for Blessington Lakes for the principal photography. The lakes wind around at the foot of the Wicklow Mountains and cover an area of more than 5000 acres. It is also home to the Pulaphuca Reservoir which is Ireland's largest man-made dam and is only 50 years old. It supplies both electricity and water to parts of the capital city of Dublin. Powerscourt Waterfall is one of Ireland's tallest natural structures standing at close to 400 feet. It's a very popular tourist attraction for the scenic views of its natural beauty and Irish authenticity.

On the show, it can be seen in the background as Harald and Leif journey across the rugged but majestic terrain. For the battlefield scenes, it was decided to use the Avoca Mines that were shut down in 1982 due to the treacherous nature of the area. But that wasn't going to stop Stuart from getting some great footage of the epic clashes between Olaf's Christian Vikings and the Freydis' Vikings Clans of the Old Gods in Season 2.

Other Noteworthy Productions Have Used These Locations

Image via Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla is hardly the first show to stumble across the spectacular sites for production. Many other shows and films like Bad Sisters, Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Normal People, Fate: The Winx Saga and films like The Lobster, Braveheart, Paddington 2, and the upcoming Cocaine Bear have used locations in and around Dublin as well. It is obviously a much sought-after spot that makes the most of its natural and organic treasures to provide a spectacular backdrop for some of our favorite shows and films.