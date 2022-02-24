They also talk about preparing for the action, what Jeb Stuart told them about their characters, and more.

If you were a fan of Michael Hirsch’s Vikings series and wished the series had continued in some way, I’ve got some great news to share, Netflix has made a new Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla, that takes place one hundred years later, and it starts streaming tomorrow. Created by Jeb Stuart, the new series follows the exploits and adventures of some of the most notable (and infamous) names in Norse history. Chief among them is revered Viking ruler Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), along with the explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Old Norse religious leader Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), the son and daughter of Vikings’ Erik the Red. Vikings: Valhalla also stars Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Bosco Hogan (King Aethelred II), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), Pollyanna McIntosh (Aelfgifu of Northampton), and Soren Pilmark (King Sweyn Forkbeard).

Shortly after watching the first six episodes (which are fast moving and loaded with action), I got to speak with Frida Gustavsson and Caroline Henderson about making the series. During the interview, they talked about the scale and scope of the series, what it was like collaborating with Jeb Stuart and what he told them about the arcs of their characters, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, and what they did on their days off in Ireland. In addition, since the cast has already filmed Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, I tried to get them to tease what happens next season.

Finally, for more on Vikings: Valhalla, I’d suggest watching my interview with Jeb Stuart where he shares a lot of great stories about the making of the series.

Check out what Frida Gustavsson and Caroline Henderson had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Frida Gustavsson and Caroline Henderson

How much did Vikings: Valhalla creator/showrunner Jeb Stuart tell them about the full arc of their characters journey when they signed on.

What was it like reading the scripts for the first time and seeing the scale and scope of the series?

What it was like to see real life Viking ships.

Who “borrowed” costumes from set?

What was it like when they were not filming in Ireland?

What can they tease about Vikings: Valhalla Season 2?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of the series?

