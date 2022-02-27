With the first season of Vikings: Valhalla now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson) and Bradley Freegard (King Canute) about making the series. During the interview, they talked about how much creator/showrunner Jeb Stuart told them about the arc of their characters journey, what it was like reading the scripts for the first time and seeing the scale and scope, what it was like filming the massive London bridge action sequence in episode four, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Vikings: Valhalla, and what it’s like being the focal point of a huge scene when you have hundreds of extras watching. In addition, since the cast has already filmed Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, they teased what fans can expect next season.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Vikings: Valhalla takes place one hundred years after Michael Hirsch’s Vikings series, so if you’ve never seen an episode of Vikings you can start with Valhalla. The new series follows the exploits and adventures of some of the most notable (and infamous) names in Norse history. Chief among them is revered Viking ruler Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), along with the explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Old Norse religious leader Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), the son and daughter of Vikings’ Erik the Red. Vikings: Valhalla also stars Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Bosco Hogan (King Aethelred II), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), Pollyanna McIntosh (Aelfgifu of Northampton), and Soren Pilmark (King Sweyn Forkbeard).

Check out what Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Bradley Freegard had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Bradley Freegard

How much did Vikings: Valhalla creator/showrunner Jeb Stuart tell them about the full arc of their characters journey when they signed on.

Did they ever want to leave set wearing the costumes?

What was it like reading the scripts for the first time and seeing the scale and scope of the series?

What was it like filming the massive action scene in episode 4 that takes place on London bridge?

What is it like being the focal point of a huge scene when you have hundreds of extras watching?

What can they tease about Vikings: Valhalla Season 2?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of the series?

