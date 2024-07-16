The Big Picture Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 is a hit on Netflix, ranking as one of the most-watched TV shows alongside sports and superhero series.

The show follows the main characters Leif, Freydis, Harald, and King Canute as they navigate power struggles and personal dilemmas.

Set in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla offers an action-packed historical drama filled with epic adventures and fierce battles.

While less than a week has passed since the third and final season of the widely acclaimed historical series Vikings: Valhalla premiered on Netflix, the series is back on the streamer’s charts, becoming one of the most-watched TV shows. The series falls in the second overall spot, right between the sports series Receiver and the superhero show Supacell. Meanwhile, others included in the list are Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn, Exploding Kittens, The Man With 1000 Kids, Worst Roommate Ever, Your Honor, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders and Desperate Lies.

Set more than 100 years after the events of Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla debuted on Netflix with eight episodes on February 25, 2022, and was officially renewed for a second and third season in March 2022. Season 2 premiered in January 2023, while Season 3 arrived over the weekend on July 11, 2024. Included in the show’s main cast are Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Bradley Freegard as King Canute the Great, Laura Berlin as Queen Emma and David Oakes as Earl Godwin.

What’s Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 About?

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 picks up seven years after the events of Season 2 and sees the main protagonists where we last left them but much more established. Freydis is still in Jomsborg, which is now flourishing under her rule, while halfway around the world is Leif, who still mourns Mariam (Hayat Kamille) and, at the same time, figuring out what he’ll do next, not wanting to serve in Emperor Romanos's (Nikolai Kinski) army forever. On the other hand, Harald, whose ambition of being King of Norway seems to have taken a back seat, gets into a challenge with his closest military partner, General Maniakis (Florian Monteanu), and continues to desire Empress Zoe (Sofya Lebedeva). As for King Canute, the ruler of Denmark, Norway, and England, he begins pondering about the future of his throne and considers which of his and Queen Emma’s sons would be suitable.

All seasons of Vikings: Valhalla are currently streaming on Netflix.

