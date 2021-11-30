Netflix has released brand new first look images of the upcoming historical drama Vikings: Valhalla along with the much sought-after release date.

The upcoming series is a spinoff of the highly popular and critically acclaimed series Vikings that wrapped up with its sixth season in December 2020. Vikings: Valhalla is set over a hundred years after the end of the original series, and will tell the stories of three of the era's most famous (as well as infamous) Vikings: the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister and Old Norse religious leader Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

The story takes place at a point in history where tensions between the Vikings and British are reaching a breaking point. With war brewing, the Vikings also clash with one another over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs. Amidst all this turmoil these three set out on a journey that will bring them across seas and battlefields as they fight to survive and hunt for glory. The new series promises to be "a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action." The series will see the return of the Vikings' creators Michael Hirst and Jeb Stuart returning for the spinoff series as executive producers, with Stuart also serving as showrunner.

Along with Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter, Vikings: Valhalla also stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin and Caroline Henderson. Along with Stuart and Hirst, the show is executive produced by Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri. BAFTA-winner Niels Arden Plev, Hannah Quinn, and Steve Saint Leger are also set to direct. This means that Leger is returning to the world as he directed a number of episodes of the original Vikings series.

Vikings: Valhalla is set to premiere on February 25, 2022 on Netflix. You can see the new first look images of the upcoming historical drama series along with the official synopsis of the show below.

The all-new Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

