The two stars of the new Netflix series also reveal what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of ‘Vikings: Valhalla.’

If you were a fan of Michael Hirsch’s Vikings series and wished the series had continued in some way, I’ve got some great news to share, Netflix has made a new Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla, that takes place one hundred years later and it starts streaming on February 25th. Created by Jeb Stuart, the new series follows the exploits and adventures of some of the most notable (and infamous) names in Norse history. Chief among them is revered Viking ruler Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), along with the explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Old Norse religious leader Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), the son and daughter of Vikings’ Erik the Red. Vikings: Valhalla also stars Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Bosco Hogan (King Aethelred II), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), Pollyanna McIntosh (Aelfgifu of Northampton), and Soren Pilmark (King Sweyn Forkbeard).

Shortly after watching the first six episodes (which are fast moving and loaded with action), I got to speak with Sam Corlett and Leo Suter about making the series. During the interview, they talked about filming the huge action sequence which involves the vikings attacking London, what it was like collaborating with Jeb Stuart and what he told them about the arcs of their characters, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, and how Corlett designed the tattoos for his character and how the costume department made vegan armor for him. In addition, since the cast has already filmed Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, they teased what fans can expect next season.

Finally, for more on Vikings: Valhalla, I’d suggest watching my interview with Jeb Stuart where he shares a lot of great stories about the making of the series.

Check out what Sam Corlett and Leo Suter had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Sam Corlett and Leo Suter

How much did Vikings: Valhalla creator/showrunner Jeb Stuart tell them about the full arc of their characters journey when they signed on.

What was it like reading the scripts for the first time and seeing they would be attacking London bridge?

How they filmed the sequence.

How the sequence is a battle scene but in an unconventional sense.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of the series?

How Corlett designed the tattoos for his character and how the costume department made vegan armor for him (because he’s vegan).

What can they tease about Vikings: Valhalla Season 2?

