Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla added star Florian Munteanu in a recurring role for Season 2 of the epic historical series. According to Deadline, Munteanu was chosen to play the part of George Maniakes, a real-life general of the Byzantine Empire.

Set a century after Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla explores the decline of Viking culture, many years after Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) first set out to conquer the lands beyond the sea. The spinoff's first season dealt with a new Viking crusade across the sea, as different tribes banded together to avenge the people slain by the British. The series also dealt with the cultural clash inside the Nordic kingdoms, as Christians and Pagans disputed the Viking people's hearts, minds, and bodies. Among the main cast of characters of Vikings: Valhalla are the legendary Vikings Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister and Old Norse religious leader Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla will keep exploring the historical conflicts between the various people of Europe during the Viking Era. General Maniakes is remembered for being a tall and vicious warrior, which many said to be so big he could be a giant. Munteanu is the perfect choice for the role, as the star is known for his work as imposing villains. Munteanu played the part of Viktor Drago in Creed 2, the son of Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) old nemesis. Munteanu also appeared as the villain Razor Fist in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Before showing up in Vikings: Valhalla, Munteanu will come back as Viktor Drago for Creed 3, the first film in the Rocky franchise without Stallone. Munteanu is also part of Lionsgate’s upcoming video game adaptation Borderlands, where he’ll play the Borderlands 2 playable character Krieg.

Vikings: Valhalla's first season also starred Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin, and Caroline Henderson. Vikings' creators Michael Hirst and Jeb Stuart returned for the spinoff series as executive producers, with Stuart also serving as showrunner. After helming multiple episodes of the original Vikings series, Steve Saint Leger also came back as a director of the spinoff. Leger shared the director’s chair with BAFTA-winner Niels Arden Plev and Hannah Quinn.

Vikings: Valhalla premiered on Netflix last February. After an overwhelming reception, the series got renewed for Season 2 and Season 3. There’s still no release date for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla.

