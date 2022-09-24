As part of this year's TUDUM event, Netflix has unveiled a new clip for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Set a century after the original Vikings series, the spinoff explores the fall of old Viking culture as Christianity becomes ever more present in the Nordic countries.

The first season of Vikings: Valhalla showed how the Nordic kingdoms changed since the time of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), as the Viking people are split between those who worship Odin and the pagan gods and those who look at Jesus as their savior. The religious tension at the heart of the Viking culture is best represented by the journey of siblings Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), who travel to Kattegat to get revenge on the man who carved a cross on Freydis' flesh. However, while looking to set some personal scores, Leif and Freydis end up mixed in a new war against England, as Vikings from different countries unite to avenge the people who got slaughtered by the English King.

Yes, there’s a lot of revenge in Vikings: Valhalla, but the formula works, as Netflix subscribers logged 113.38 million hours viewed just in the first week of the first season's release. It’s no wonder, then, that Netflix has already renewed Vikings: Valhalla for Season 2 and 3. Leif and Freydis got involved in a bloody battle for the defense of Kattegat at the end of Season 1, and the ne clip shows how the following season will explore the conflict between different Viking factions. In the clip, Leif and Freydis lead a group of survivors that are being chased by a Viking army. Once they seem to be cornered on a beach, ball of fire fall from the skies, launched by boats hidden in the fog. The clip doesn't reveal who comes to Leif and Freydis' aid, but the short clip teases Season 2 will be filled to the brink with thrilling combats.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Frida Gustavsson Discusses Freydis’ Greatest Weakness Going Into 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2

Vikings: Valhalla's first season also starred Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin, and Caroline Henderson. Vikings' creators Michael Hirst and Jeb Stuart returned for the spinoff series as executive producers, with Stuart also serving as showrunner. After helming multiple episodes of the original Vikings series, Steve Saint Leger also came back as a director of the spinoff. Leger shared the director’s chair with BAFTA-winner Niels Arden Plev and Hannah Quinn.

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla has also added star Florian Munteanu in a recurring role. After showing up in Creed 2 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Munteanu will bring another imposing mountain of a man to life as George Maniakes, a real-life general of the Byzantine Empire who many said to be so big he could be a giant.

The first season of Vikings: Valhalla is available right now at Netflix. Season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2023. You can check the new clip below.