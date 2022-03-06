[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Vikings: Valhalla Season 1.]Frida Gustavsson’s Freydis Eriksdotter accomplishes her mission shockingly fast after leaving Greenland in Vikings: Valhalla. Soon after arriving in Kattegat, Freydis tracks down her rapist and with maximum determination and authority, she gets her revenge.

Films and shows with storylines focusing on vengeance often have a beat when someone tells the main character that revenge is not the answer. One might think it’ll set them free in a sense, but it’ll only put them down a darker path. However, that’s not the case for Freydis. She gets her revenge and becomes a stronger and stronger force thereafter.

While on Collider Ladies Night, Gustavsson explained why Freydis' revenge might be different from other shows and films that tackle similar storylines. “She’s a believer in the old gods and in the old ways, and within Norse lawmaking, you were within your right to kill someone who had raped you.” Gustavsson continued, “It’s a very practical thing for her, you know? You do something to me, I’m gonna do this to you. It’s a matter of law. It’s a matter of reclaiming my honor and my right in society.”

After reclaiming that honor, not only does Freydis become an adept fighter and Kattegat shield-maiden, but she also experiences a significant spiritual transformation that reveals that she’s the “Last Daughter of Uppsala.” What exact responsibilities will Freydis put on herself due to this title, especially after Kattegat falls to Olaf (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) and his army? We’ll have to wait and see, but as Gustavsson teased on an episode of Collider Ladies Night, Freydis might need to reassess her tolerance before becoming the force the world needs her to be.

Here’s what Gustavsson said when asked for Freydis’ greatest weakness after the events of Season 1:

“Freydis arrives in the beginning and she’s almost radicalized in her beliefs. She sees the world so incredibly black and white, good/bad, Pagan/Christian, and slowly with meeting Jarl Haakon and meeting Harald, that’s opened up. And towards the end of the season with the betrayal of Harald, with the death of Jarl Haakon, she’s coming back into that headspace. She’s slowly closing herself off again and I think that would be her biggest weakness, the intolerance and the inability to see the complexities and the nuances.”

Eager for more Vikings: Valhalla? Netflix has yet to confirm a release date, but the streamer did order 24 episodes of the show right out the gate and they’ve already filmed Season 2, so hopefully we won’t have long to wait. In the meantime, do check out Gustavsson's uncut 40-minute Collider Ladies Night conversation in podcast form below:

