On Wednesday, December 7, at 7:30pm in L.A., we'll be joined by Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter for a Q&A and reception.

If you're a fan of the first season of Vikings: Valhalla and can't wait to watch Season 2 in January, we've got some news to share. Collider is teaming up with Netflix to screen the Season 2 premiere over a month before it hits streaming with cast members Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydís Eiríksdóttir), and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson) joining for a post-screening Q&A.

But it gets better.

Unlike our standard screenings, where everyone goes home after the Q&A, our Vikings: Valhalla event includes a post-show reception where fans can mingle with the cast and fellow attendees and enjoy cocktails and light bites.

Our Los Angeles screening starts on December 7 at 7:30pm, with the Q&A at 8:30pm, and the reception at 9pm. We'll send location details to ticket winners directly.

For your chance to reserve free tickets email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line "I Want to See Vikings: Valhalla Season 2." In the body of the email, please note whether you'd like to bring a guest. As the theater only holds a limited number of people and demand will be high, please include a few sentences about why you should be one of the winners.

Please note that we receive more requests for tickets than we can usually accommodate, so we will send an e-mail to let you know if you have been confirmed to attend the screening. We plan on contacting winners around November 30.

Vikings: Valhalla follows the epic adventures of legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and his motley band of misfits. Together with his strong-headed sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), and the Norwegian Prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Siter), the trio embark on journeys filled with revenge, romance, and conflict. Loosely based on actual events and produced for Netflix by MGM Television with executive producers Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan, and Michael Hirst, Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel to the History channel's Vikings, set one hundred years after the conclusion of that beloved show.

Season 2 picks up with our leads on the run after the fall of Kattegat, a strategic Viking stronghold between Sweden and Denmark. In an interview with Netflix, showrunner Stuart gave a preview of what viewers can expect from Season 2:

"The whole concept of Season 2 is that we take these three heroes who are in Scandinavia and blow them out of their comfort zones. Season 2 for Harald and Leif is a road trip: It's Thelma and Louise on the Dnieper River. The two of them will begin this incredible journey. Freydís has to go to Pomerania, which is a very difficult environment."

He continued:

"Season 2 will show that sometimes when you hang out with the people that are just like you, eat like you, talk like you, you can still run into trouble. So you need to stir the pot, which I think is what the Vikings did. And they did it beautifully, better than probably any other culture out there. So we put together this motley crew of Russian nobles, Muslim astronomers and con men, and they shove off from Novgorod."

Alongside its leading trio of Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter, Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 sees the return of Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Soren Pilmark. Bradley James boards the series as Harekr, the ruler of Jómsborg and leader of the most pagan Vikings. Hayat Kamille has also signed on to play the astronomer Mariam, while Marcin Dorocinski portrays King Yaroslav the Wise, the uncle of Olaf and Harald and the ruler of Novgorod. Sofya Lebedeva rounds out the crop newcomers as Elena, the daughter of a Russian noble.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 premieres on January 12. Check out a first look at the upcoming season below: