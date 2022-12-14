Earlier today, Netflix released a video that teased what’s coming to the streamer in 2023 and, of course, Vikings: Valhalla clips were featured in it. We thought that’d be it for today, but now the streamer has unveiled a full trailer for Season 2 of the historical series, which is one of the first and most anticipated releases of the year. The new episodes will see Leif (Sam Corlett), Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald (Leo Suter) living as fugitives and their new adventures outside Kattegat.

Aside from revealing the series’ next gorgeous locations – Constantinople and the legendary Viking stronghold of Jómsborg are a must-see – the trailer also provides a glimpse at the challenges that Leif, Freydis, and Harald will face while they navigate new and hostile environments. However, we are quickly reminded that Vikings are always ready to do what they do best: Fight for their own survival.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Will Have Thrilling Moments Galore

The trailer also reveals a moment that’s certainly going to be a high point in the upcoming episodes: A boat ride towards a waterfall which clearly will bring some characters a lot closer to the gates of Valhalla. The rest is pretty much what we expect from Vikings (and we’re not complaining): Fierce combats, ominous individuals with eerie predictions, secrets all around, war, and balls of fire catapulted into the air. Must be Viking Thursday!

Image via Netflix

The Future of Vikings is Bright, Thank Odin

Vikings: Valhalla is the sequel series to fan-favorite show Vikings. It is created by Jeb Stuart, who previously wrote little movies like Die Hard and The Fugitive. Fans of the new series don’t even need to worry about its future: It was a hit from day one, and Netflix has already renewed it for Season 3. If the follow-up show turns out to be as popular as the original series, we could be looking at a lot more years of Vikings coming our way.

Aside from Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter, the cast of Vikings: Valhalla also features Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, Soren Pilmark, Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski, and Sofya Lebedeva.

Netflix premieres Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla on January 12. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: