The cold, violent, and unforgiving world of Vikings expanded in epic fashion with Vikings: Valhalla, which is returning to Netflix for a third and final season. Once again set over a century after the reign of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), Vikings: Valhalla centers around an all-new generation of ambitious Vikings. Not only do these characters (most of whom are real-life historical figures) hope to find a new land to call home, they also hope to preserve the culture of their people for future generations.

Vikings: Valhalla primarily follows three individuals. The first is Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) - the prolific explorer who wants to discover unknown parts of the world beyond Norway. Then there's Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) - Leif's sister who also becomes a voracious pioneer, much like her brother. Finally, there's Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter)- the would-be king who has grand aspirations for control of Norway and the conquering of its enemies. These three characters and more are vital components to the odyssey of Vikings: Valhalla, so to learn more about them and the characters they share this vast and expansive world with, read below for a comprehensive cast and character guide for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3.

Sam Corlett

Leif Eriksson

The first of several actors returning for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 is Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson. In addition to Vikings: Valhalla, Corlett is also well-known for playing a key character in another fan-favorite Netflix series. That, of course, would be the role of Caliban in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Leif Eriksson is one of Norway's most recognizable figures, and not just the character has made appearances in other hit shows like Vinland Saga and (kind of) SpongeBob SquarePants. Originally being born somewhere in the Greenland/Iceland area, Leif Eriksson is credited with being the first person to ever set foot on North America, predating even that of Christopher Columbus. Leif hasn't achieved that goal yet in Vikings: Valhalla, as he still is assisting his friend Harald Sigurdsson.

In Season 2, Leif goes with Harald to the city of Constantinople, where they hope to raise an army to properly take over Norway. It's a task that's easier said than done, and while Harald goes through a number of trials and hurdles during the excursion, Leif takes a detour and falls head over heels in love with a woman named Mariam (Hayat Kamille). Alas, Leif has never had the greatest of luck with love, and Mariam sadly sucumbs to a terminal illness during their time together.

Frida Gustavsson

Freydis Eriksdotter

Frida Gustavsson is a veteran player in the fantasy genre. Not only is she one of Vikings: Valhalla's major stars, but she's also been a part of The Witcher and Dampyr.

Freydis Eriksdotter is technically the half-sibling of Leif Eriksson. Like Leif, Freydis is the descendant of fellow explorer Erik Thorvaldsson, sometimes known as Erik the Red. The urge for exploration may be in her DNA, but Freydis initially just wants to find a peaceful life. However, she won't achieve that until she finds the Christian Viking who violated and tortured her many years ago. With the help of her one-time lover Harald Sigurdsson, she finds the man who comitted the crime, and is branded a fugitive because of this.

Season 1 was the last time Freydis saw Leif, and she also becomes separated from Harald as he goes to Constantinople in Season 2. While she travels to Pomerania, Freydis also discovers she is pregnant with Harald's son, whom she names after his father. While finding a new community of her own, Freydis accepts her title of Keeper of the Faith (meaning she is responsible for preserving the tenets and principals of the Viking religion, primarily against the rise of Christianity), and finds a brand-new purpose for herself, and she even kills Harald's half-brother Olaf (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson). Only time will tell if she will ever reunite with Leif and Harald one day.

Leo Suter

Harald Sigurdsson

The third member of the trio is played by Leo Suter, best known for his work on Clique and Victoria.

Harald III of Norway, or Harald Sigurdsson, is destined to become the king of Norway, but the path to such a goal is one fraught with deception and violence. Starting his journey as the prince of Norway, the crown is something Harald feels he should have inherited. On his quest, Harald forms a close bond with Leif Eriksson and an even closer bond with Freydis Eriksdotter, but above all else, Harald's sights are set upon the throne.

His desire for power is what leads him and Leif to travel to Constantinople and build the funds and resources necessary to build an army. Despite starting a romantic relationship with Freyda, Harald develops a new romance with a woman named Elena (Sofya Lebvedva), who is betrothed to the Emperor of Constantinople. Still, Elena does not distract Harald from gaining the resources he needs to challenge his rival, King Canute (Bradley Freegard).

Bradley Freegard

King Canute

There are many characters in Vikings: Valhalla, but one of the biggest current threats is King Canute, played by Keeping Faith star Bradley Freegard.

While Harald believes he has the rightful claim to the throne, Canute is currently the one who sits on it. While not initially an active adversary of Harald, it's clear the two would-be kings just do not see eye-to-eye on how to lead the Viking people. Now, Harald is ready to make his play for the kingdom, even if it means removing Canute from power.

Laura Berlin

Queen Emma of Normandy

Bradley Freegard's King Canute is a major presence in Vikings: Valhalla, but Sapphire Blue and Ruby Red star Laura Berlin's Queen Emma of Normandy is also a significant figure in the show.

While the rest of the Vikings wage their wars, Emma has mainly remained in London to rule the kingdom. She does this alongside King Canute's most trusted advisor, Earl Godwin (David Oakes), but she is heavily suspicious of the King's right hand. After an attempt is made on her life, Emma becomes all but convinced that Godwin's allegiances lie elsewhere.

Vikings: Valhalla is now available to stream on Netflix.

