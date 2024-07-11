Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3.

What in the name of Odin went down in that thrilling finale of Netflix's Season 3 epic show Vikings: Valhalla? Up until the last episode, our three main protagonists, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), Leif Erikson (Som Corlett), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), had failed to dovetailed together as some prognosticated. In fact, they have never been farther away from each other than they are heading into the finale. The Jeb Stuart-created show has disbursed Freydis back to her homeland of Greenland after abandoning Jomsborg, where she deals with her duplicitous father, Erik the Red (Goran Visnjic). Now more of an academic and philosopher, Leif travels the world and ends up back in Gattegat with King Canute (Bradley Freegard), ultimately seeking passage into a new Western world. As for Harald, his insatiable thirst for power and Empress Eleana (Sofya Lebedeva) has landed him in shackles back in Constantinople, wrongly accused of murdering Emperor Romanos III (Nikolai Kinski), and he is at the mercy of his nemesis, General George Maniakes (Florian Munteanu). Needless to say, there is quite a bit of sorting out in the final episode, "Destinies," and it will lead back to where it began.

All Roads Lead Back to Kattegat for Our Three Main Characters

In the penultimate episode, "Hardrada," Freydis has to deal with her father, Erik the Red, whose desperation to feed his people on the barren island of Greenland has forced him to kidnap Harald Jr. Freydis bets him in battle and is prepared to kill him, but cannot until she has her son back and safe. She ends up stowing away on a ship back to Kattegat. Harald escapes prison a la Edmond Dantes In 'The Count Of Monte Christo' and also returns to a small village just north of Kettegat, where he runs into Leif, who is looking to exact some revenge over what he believes is the death of Freydis. Finally, they are all three back together in the same communal hall in Kattegat where they were first joined in Season 1. After sensational journeys by Freydis, Harald, and Leif, they will ultimately find themselves back in the stronghold of the Viking Empire in the series finale.

Who Ends Up With the Dying Canute's Throne In the End?

By the time everyone arrives in Gattegat, there are a handful of potential heirs to sickly King Canute's throne. With his dying breath, Canute wants his wife, Queen Emma of Normandy (Laura Berlin), to assume the role. Harald still sees himself as the best option to lead his fellow Norsemen. The most deadly threat is the crazed son of Olaf (Johannes Haukur Johannesson), Magnus Olafsson (Set Sjostrand). He kills Svein (Charlie O'Connor), the reigning King of Norway, and his mother, Queen Aelfgifu (Pollyanna McIntosh), as he attempts to pull a coup d'état. When the elders decide to have Harald and Magnus rule Norway together, they agree. However, Magnus demands that "the Pagan witch" Freydis be burned alive. He is out to avenge his father's death at her hands at the end of Season 2. Harald initially agrees, but no one believes that he nor Leif will ever allow that to happen. After Canute is laid to rest, the battle for the one true ruler is on.

The Final Scenes of 'Vikings: Valhalla" Explained

As Freydis is tethered to a post about to be burned, she begins to call upon the Old Gods to make their presence felt. Flames arise and grow in different directions, causing the crowd to scuffle. As the pyre is lit at her feet, Leif comes to her rescue, cutting her down from the witch's stake. By the time the smoke clears, Magnus sees that Freydis has escaped. Meanwhile, in London, the treacherous Earl Godwin (David Oakes) has carried out his coup and placed his own puppet next to Emma. Always cool as a cucumber, the savvy Queen Emma goes along with the plan, waiting for her opportunity to validate her late husband, Canute's wishes.

Once in the clear, Harald hugs Frydis and shakes hands with his companion, Leif, before putting them on a boat to Iceland. Once his friends are safely away from Kattegat, Harald has Magnus imprisoned for his murderous coup attempt. Harald then challenges all the Vikings in the hall to dispute his rule. None do. He is given the King's helmet and claims himself the King of Norway, "Harold Hardrada." The men beat their chests in support of the new king and chant "Hardrada" in unison. The final shot captures a content and happy Freydis and Leif as they set sail into the open seas, appropriately bookending a terrific and entertaining show.

Vikings: Valhalla is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

