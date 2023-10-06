The Big Picture Vikings: Valhalla's final season will conclude the stories of Leif, Freydis, and Harald, showing how they became the historical icons we know today.

The upcoming season will explore the separate journeys of Freydis, Leif, and Harald, with plot points including a potential reunion and Leif's preparations as an explorer.

The new season will introduce several new characters, including Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes and Goran Višnjić as Erik the Red, adding to the excitement and anticipation for the final chapter of this historical drama.

The downfall of the Vikings is imminent with Vikings: Valhalla returning to our screen next year. Created by Jeb Stuart, the historical drama will chronicle the tale of bloody battles that marked the end of the Vikings Age as the three heroes head toward the end of the Viking Age as Leif, Freydis, and Harald’s journey come to an end with the third and final season of the fan-favorite show.

To further the hype we now have the first look at several new characters which will be seen in the upcoming season. The images include the first look at actor-boxer Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes, a general in the Byzantine Empire, along with Goran Višnjić as Erik the Red. We also get a look at our heroes Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis, and Sam Corlett as Leif at various points in their journeys.

The final season of the series will conclude the stories of the most famous Vikings who became the historical icons as we know them today. Of the final season, Stuart said:

“I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes. When we started this project 5 years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying. Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis and Harald's voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history.”

Where Did ‘Vikings: Valhalla' Leave Off?

Image via Netflix

After the events of Season 2, we saw Freydis, Leif, and Harald going their separate ways. The upcoming season will elaborate on whether Freydis and Harald, the father of her son, will reunite or whether Harald’s heart has been stolen by another. We’ll also see Leif heading home to gather a number of items to help him on his journeys as a great explorer among other plot points. It’ll be really fascinating to see this era of Vikings coming to a satisfying end.

Along with Corlett as Leif Erikson, Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir, and Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, the series also cast Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Jarl Olaf Haraldsson, Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon, Laura Berlin as Queen Emma and David Oakes as Earl Godwin along with many new faces.

Vikings: Valhalla’s third and final season will drop on Netflix next year. Meanwhile, you can check out more new images below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix