The next generation of Vikings is soldiering on with Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 - the third and reportedly final season. Taking place over a century after the original series, Vikings: Valhalla centers on a new group of Viking warriors as they fight for the very soul of Norway. The result of this epic finale may not only decide the future of Norway, but also the fate of Viking culture as this world's many characters know it. This is especially true for the show's three central characters - Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Sutter), Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), and Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson).

The Vikings series saga has been entertaining audiences and fans of Norse history for over a decade, so saying goodbye to the IP (for now) is a somewhat bittersweet feeling. While the possibility of another future spin-off or sequel series is certainly present, we still don't know when exactly we'll be returning to the age of the Vikings. Still, the finale of Vikings: Valhalla is still more than a little exciting, and there are no doubt fans out there who are looking to return to Norway one last time. To find out where and how you can watch the third and final season of the hit period piece epic, here is where you can watch Vikings: Valhalla.

Is 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 3 Premiering on TV?

While the Vikings saga may have gotten its start on live television via the History Channel, Vikings: Valhalla is only available to watch on streaming. The same is also true for the two prior seasons of the show. No plans have currently been announced to release Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 outside of streaming.

Is 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 3 Streaming Online?

Just like the prior seasons, Vikings: Valhalla will be conquering the shores of Netflix, as that is the land where the Seasons old and new titular characters will be making their home. July is proving to be a big month for the streaming platform, and not just because Vikings: Valhalla is entering its third and final season. Other highlights from the streamer this month include the long-awaited sequel Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel Foley, the first part of Cobra Kai's sixth and final season, and the latest installment of the dating competition series Too Hot to Handle.

Netflix currently has three subscription options available - Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium.

Watch the 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 3 Trailer

The main trailer for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 was released by Netflix on June 12th, officially giving fans a glimpse of the show's final chapter. The stakes have never been higher as the stories of our three central characters deviate and converge. Taking place seven years after Season 2, Harald, Leif, and Freydis get closer and closer to fulfilling their lifelong dreams and goals, even if it means embarking on their most dangerous voyage yet.

What is the 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 3 Episode Schedule?

In standard Netflix fashion, all episodes of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 will be available to watch and binge starting today, July 11, 2024. To find out how many episodes you can expect to see, refer to the official schedule below:

Episode Release Date 1 July 11, 2024 2 July 11, 2024 3 July 11, 2024 4 July 11, 2024 5 July 11, 2024 6 July 11, 2024 7 July 11, 2024 8 July 11, 2024

'Vikings' (2013-2020)

The show that started it all, Vikings came at the perfect time, as just about every major network was trying to emulate the massive success of Game of Thrones. Vikings tells a more grounded and historically accurate Viking saga, where the ambition and brutality of the Viking culture is on full display. The series primarily follows the conquests of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), who seeks fame and glory to honor his clan and people. Vikings is currently available to stream on Netflix.

'Black Sails' (2014-2017)

Black Sails combines real life pirate history with the classic and world-renowned fictional tale of Treasure Island. Taking place two decades before the events of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel, the show reveals how Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) acquired the infamous treasure and became a legendary pirate captain. During this journey, he and his crew will also have run-ins with some of history's most notorious privateers, such as Charles Vane (Zach McGowan) and Blackbeard (Ray Stevenson). Black Sails is available to stream on Netflix.

'Shōgun' (2024-)

Hulu's latest hit sensation, Shōgun became so popular that more seasons of the show are now on the way despite being initially planned as a limited series. A remake of the 1980 miniseries and an adaption of James Clavell's novel, this historical drama thrusts viewers into the treacherous landscape of an isolated feudal Japan. When a Welsh ship with advanced weaponry shipwrecks onto the shores of the Japanese nation, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) enlists the services of Englishman John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) to make a play for the country. Shōgun is currently available to stream on Hulu.

