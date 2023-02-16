Netflix's hit historical drama Vikings: Valhalla will return for Season 3 next year. The streamer shared a video on its Twitter page announcing the news, with the clip teasing the next part of the journey for our heroes. A year feels like a long time to wait, but with clips like this, the hype can only continue to grow.

Vikings: Valhalla season two ended with the three main characters Freydis Eriksdottír (Frida Gustavsson), Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), and Harald Sigursson (Leo Suter) on separate journeys. Freydis’ path took her to the legendary Viking stronghold of Jomsborg, where she journeyed to give birth to her son. On the other hand, Leif and Harald took on a daring journey across the waters of the Baltic Sea to the city of Constantinople. With their differing paths seemingly drawing them further and further away from one another, we can only wonder what the new season holds for them.

The show, which is filmed around the scenic country of Ireland, first aired on Netflix on February 25, 2022, and ever since then it has gathered success, luring fans into exciting tales and adventures of famous Vikings as they walk new paths across Europe, while also exploring tensions between the Pagans and Christians among the Vikings.

Although nothing has been revealed about the plot for the adventures of the third installment set for release in 2024, the clip released on Netflix’s Twitter teases a season of new voyages, exploration of new lands as well as blood and gory battles. In an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, creator Jeb Stuart teased what fans can expect in this next outing, which he hopes will top everything that came before.

Gustavsson, Corlett, and Suter will be returning for the third season. While we don't know much about the cast for the new season just yet, apart from Goran Visnjic joining as Erik the Red, we can assume Laura Berlin, Pollyanna McIntosh, Bradley Freegard, and David Oakes will all be returning.

Vikings: Valhalla is created by Jeb Stuart. The show is executive produced by Stuart, Michael Hirst, Morgan O'Sullivan, Sherry Marsh, and Alan Gasmer. The producers are Mark Murdoch and Cait Collins.

Vikings: Valhalla comes in 2024. Watch our interview with Gustavsson, Corlett and Suter below: