Fans nearly lost their heads when they heard that Vikings: Valhalla (2022-Present) had been renewed for a third season. The brutal historical drama that continues the Vikings tale one hundred years later is set to bring another barrage of bloody battles and thrilling tales as the three heroes head toward the end of the Viking Age.

Created by Jeb Stuart, the historical drama series received the green light for Seasons 2 and 3 in March 2022, with the second season having premiered on Netflix on January 12, 2023. The show depicts the rising tensions between the descendants of the Vikings and native English, while also showing the conflict between the old Norse religion and the spreading influence of Christianity. With the thrilling second season having already been released, we're all pretty eager to see where this story will go next. So read on for a handy guide to all the details revealed so far about Vikings: Valhalla Season 3.

When and Where Is Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Premiering?

While many hoped that the second and third seasons being renewed and filmed close together would mean a 2023 release, news came with the title card of the teaser that Season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla won’t premiere until some time in 2024. Viewers will be able to stream the glorious and brutal third season of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix, the homeland of Vikings: Valhalla’s first two seasons as well. So if you need to get caught up on the spin-off series and the many ravaging and ransacking adventures that tie together the intricate tales of power struggles and religious clashes, that's where you'll have to go.

Additionally, if you’re looking to watch the original Vikings series, it can be found on Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video.

Is There a Trailer for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3?

On the Netflix Twitter page in February 2023, just one month after the premiere of the second season, a teaser trailer for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 was released to a horde of cheering fans, basking in the glory of the return of their favorite Norse heroes. The 22-second-long sneak peek teases new voyages to unknown lands, daring battles, and the reuniting of two lead characters.

Who Are the New and Returning Cast/Characters in Vikings: Valhalla Season 3?

The father of Leif and Freydis, Erik the Red, is set to make an appearance, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actor Goran Visnjic is set to play the historic Norse explorer. Visnjic began his acting career in the late 80s, appearing mainly in action and drama films such as The Peacemaker and Rounders. In 1999, Visnjic took on the recurring role of Luka Kovav in the long-running drama series ER, though Marvel fans will recognize him as Mark Miller, the man who Elektra was hired to kill in her titular 2005 film. The man whom Visnjic is set to portray in Season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla is Norse explorer Erik the Red, who is historically known as the man who founded the first permanent European settlement in Greenland while exiled from Iceland following the murder of his neighbor, Eyjolf the Foul.

In the Vikings series, there are a number of historical inaccuracies made in regard to Erik the Red, though Valhalla has made references to Leif and Freydis's father more in line with the historical figure that he is based on. While Vikings portrayed Erik’s death as him being slain by a slave, the actual Erik the Red is said to have died of an epidemic shortly after deciding not to accompany his son Leif on a journey to what is thought to be modern-day Newfoundland. Viewers will have to wait to find out if the Valhalla depiction of the Norse explorer follows the history books more closely, and if his appearance will mark Leif’s journey to the arctic Canadian island.

The lead cast and characters of Vikings: Valhalla are all expected to return. We can see from the sneak peek released on Netflix’s Twitter page that the three leads will return in the coming season. Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) is seen on a ship, though apart from accompanying a young red-headed boy, it is hard to see much of what is going on around her. There is some speculation about the young boy being her and Harald's son, though if he is, a significant amount of time would have passed between seasons. Also seen in the trailer is a heartfelt moment between Leif Eriksson and Harald Sigurdsson, marking the returns of actors Sam Corlett and Leo Suter, respectively.

Other cast members expected to return for the new season include Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Laura Berlin as Queen Emma of Normandy, David Oakes as Earl Godwin, Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes, and Joakim Nätterqvist as Birkir, among others.

When and Where Was Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Filmed?

Production for the third season began in May 2022 in Ireland, far away from the Scandinavian lands where the series is actually set in. Although, the cinematographers do an incredible job of making one feel enveloped in the mossy forests and breathtaking seascapes of the frostbitten islands. After five months in the Emerald Isle, the crew wrapped filming in October 2022.

What Is the Plot of Vikings Valhalla Season 3 About?

The ending of Season 2 saw the three heroes, Freydis, Leif, and Harold, on separate journeys. Fans are eager to see if Freydis and Harald, the father of her son, will reunite. After learning of her pregnancy in the premiere of Season 2, Freydis hid the news from Harald, who may have considered this a betrayal. Audiences will have to see if the two reconcile, or if Harald’s heart has been stolen by another. Meanwhile, a grief-stricken Leif must head to the home of his lost love Mariam in order to locate a number of items to help him on his journeys as a great explorer.

As we see from the trailer, Leif and Harold will be reunited, but the treacherous journey along the way will keep audiences guessing as to how and where this reunion will take place. Season 3 is expected to see the Vikings leave Scandinavia and make their way across the sea to lands unknown. In the sneak peek found on the Netflix Twitter page, viewers can see an ocean-side castle surrounded by tall stone walls, flags of red and purple waving in the breeze, and hands moving across a map. While it is still unknown what new land the explorers will be discovering in the coming season, history hints at them heading to Newfoundland. While the search for new land continues, the battle over Norway will rage on, which means the action-packed bloodbath will continue as well. Although, battles over land aren’t the only ones that will continue to rage, as the Vikings will fight among themselves over their polarized Pagan and Christian beliefs.

Will Season 3 Be the Final Season of Vikings: Valhalla?

Creator Jeb Stuart has stated that his story goes past a third season and hopes he can continue it through Seasons 4, 5, and 6, all the way until the end of the Viking Age. While the series has yet to be given the green light for a fourth season, fans are staying hopeful they will get to see the evolution of the Middle Ages unfold. Here's what Stuart told Collider's Steve Weintraub:

"We really talked about one, two, and three as sort of a block, and then hopefully we could get to a four, five, and six because the story is... I think you'll see when you see Season 2 and Season 3. It's almost like a novel. It has these wonderful time-jumps and growth in terms of particular characters. And like a really big, great novel, it's got several under-stories that are holding things up that you don't really feel. They're like leitmotifs that you don't really see, but you suddenly feel them there."

Who's Making Vikings: Valhalla Season 3?

Series creator Jeb Stuart remains as the showrunner, and David Frazee, one of the directors who have been with the show since the first season, is also returning for Season 3. Frazee has worked on many television series as both a director and cinematographer and worked previously behind the camera in the original Vikings series. Stuart first became known for his work as one of the screenplay writers for Die Hard. He went on to write screenplays for a number of action films, including The Fugitive. In 2020 Stuart worked on his first series, The Liberator, a Netflix mini based on a true story from the Second World War.

However, it was in 2019 that Vikings creator Micahel Hirst and Stuart were announced to be working together on the gripping and visually stunning Vikings spin-off. Stuart and Hirst are also executive producers on the series, alongside James Flynn, Sherry Marsh, and Morgan O'Sullivan. More credits for the upcoming season are sure to be revealed as we slowly march toward the release, so keep an eye on this space for more.