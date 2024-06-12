The Big Picture Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 premieres on Netflix July 11, revealing new challenges and adventures for our favorite characters.

The trailer teases a seven-year time jump, with Freydis as a leader, Christianity threatening paganism, and the arrival of Erik the Red.

Showrunner Jeb Stuart hints at a potential continuation beyond Season 3, describing the first three seasons as a triptych.

If it feels like it's been forever since we had any updates on the third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla, you're not alone in feeling that way. After the release of the first images last fall, Netflix has been fairly silent when it comes to news of their hit historical drama, which is set to wrap up this year with its third and final season. But at long last, the wait is over and the countdown to the end begins. Today, Netflix released the first trailer for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3, along with the news that the season will premiere on the streamer on July 11.

The trailer reveals that seven years have passed since the events of Season 2, with Harald (Leo Suter) and Leif (Sam Corlett) still in Constantinople — and with Harald still hung up on Eleana (Sofya Lebedeva). It does seem like the two eventually make their way back to Europe, with Leif also making plans to set sail for the west. As for Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), she has settled comfortably into her role as a leader in Jomsborg, but the pagan existence is threatened by the rise and spread of Christianity throughout Europe.

Facing a similar issue is King Canute (Bradley Freegard), who is forced to make good with the Catholic church, but won't have to do so without Queen Emma (Laura Berlin) at his side, and clearly showing she is still a force to be reckoned with. Notably, the trailer also sets up the highly-anticipated arrival of Erik the Red (Goran Višnjić), Leif and Freydis's father, and a figure whose name has carried a great deal of weight over the last two seasons.

What Is 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 3 About?

According to the synopsis for the final season, challenges await our heroes years after we last saw them:

"Set in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, Leif Eriksson, his sister, Freydis and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Season Three finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season Two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny."

But could there be a chance of more when all is said and done? Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub ahead of the release of Season 2, showrunner Jeb Stuart said that he thought of the first three seasons as a tryptich, and could potentially see more seasons down the line, saying, "We really talked about one, two, and three as sort of a block, and then hopefully we could get to a four, five, and six because the story is... I think you'll see when you see Season 2 and Season 3. It's almost like a novel." He then went on to add:

"If we got a chance to do this – and from your mouth to God's ear, okay? If we've got a chance to shoot this, yes, it's a continuation because the first part was thought of as a triptych. The second part should be thought of, as well. Now, if I only got one season to go, I'll take it one at a time and do whatever I have to do. But, these things are always better when you get to play on a large canvas. It's better."

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 premieres on Netflix on July 11. Check out the new images above, and the new trailer below.

Vikings: Valhalla A historical drama series set a century after the original Viking sagas, chronicling the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, including Leif Erikson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Hardrada, as they forge new paths in a rapidly changing Europe. Release Date February 25, 2022 Cast Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson , Bradley Freegard , David Oakes , Leo Suter , Laura Berlin , Frida Gustavsson , Caroline Henderson , Sam Corlett Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Story By jeb stuart, michael hirst Writers Jeb Stuart , Michael Hirst Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Niels Arden Oplev Showrunner Jeb Stuart Expand

