In the first several episodes of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3, both Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) are referred to as being from the "Varangian" group of Vikings, part of the forces from Constantinople as they lead an assault on the Saracens in Syracuse in Sicily. Leif and Harald have been fighting under the Byzantine banner for seven years, ever since they made a harrowing and icy journey into the western portion of lower Europe. So what exactly are these so-called Varangian forces who find their way into the first handful of episodes of the final season? And how does this element shape both Leif and Harald's character arcs throughout the rest of Season 3?

Were the Varangians a Real Army, and What Was Their Purpose?

The Varangians were a real fighting force that served as part of the Byzantine armies from the 10th to 14th centuries. "Varangian" broadly refers to the names of the people in Eastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, which are attached to those of Norse (Scandinavian) origin. They were considered elite warriors, and the Varangian Guard itself consisted chiefly of Viking mercenaries who had made their way far enough south to fight in the conflicts in Western Europe, including France, Italy, and Sicily. They hailed from many countries, including Russia, England, and Scandinavia.

Varangians were also assigned to be the Byzantine Emperor's personal protectors because of their prowess with weapons and proficiency on the battlefield. They are still considered one of the most formidable and terrifying combinations of Viking warriors. In Vikings: Valhalla Season 3, Leif and Harald serve as part of Emperor Romanos III's (Nikolai Kinski) Varangian Guard when they successfully find a way to breach the outer walls of Saracen after the efforts of the regular Byzantine army and General Georgios Maniakes (Florian Munteanu) have failed. Romanus calls for his vast armies to "Follow the Varangians!" as Harald and Leaf storm the city.

When Harald usurps the power of General Georgios Maniakes with his savvy and ability to see the battlefield so well, he gains the favor of Romanos. He also makes an enemy of the mighty Byzantine general, impacting his story arc through Vikings: Valhalla's third season. Jealous of Harald and his newfound status, Maniakes secretly plots to have Romanos assassinated and frames Harald for the murder. Harald is imprisoned as Leif is forced to return to Kattegat without him. In the series finale, however, Harald manages to make a Count of Monte Cristo-type of escape from the dreary dungeons of Constantinople and eventually return to Kattegat, where he will claim the crown of Denmark by again outwitting the ruthless son of Jarl Olaf Haraldsson (Johannes Haukur Johannesson), Harald Haraldsson (Luke Harmon).

