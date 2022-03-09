Following the series premiere last month, Netflix has confirmed that Vikings: Valhalla will be getting both a second and third season, each consisting of eight episodes. This should come as no surprise as the series, which is a spin-off of the Vikings, logged 113.38M hours viewed in its first week of release and 194M hours in the nine days. The series has also appeared in the streamer's top ten list in ninety countries.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla tells the story of one of history’s most famous Vikings, Leif Eriksson, in a time when tensions are growing between the Vikings and the English and within the Vikings themselves as Christian and Pagan beliefs begin to clash. Season 2, which has already wrapped production, is expected to premiere in 2023. The second season will see Sam Corlett reprising his role as Leif Eriksson, alongside Frida Gustavsson as Leif’s sister Freydis Eriksdotter, Leo Suter as Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson, and more.

Season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla is set to begin production this spring. Jeb Stuart, who is best known for writing the movie Die Hard, created the spin-off and has signed on to return to the series for Season 2 and 3 and once again serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer on the series.

In the announcement from Netflix of the second and third seasons, Stuart gave the following statement to thank fans:

“Fans of Valhalla -- THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One. The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

Peter Friedlander, the Head of US/Canada Scripted Series at Netflix, also gave a statement saying:

"The fans have spoken and we couldn't be more thrilled than to bring them more of the epic adventure and heart-pounding action they love. Jeb Stuart has masterfully taken this beloved saga 125 years into the future and introduced a whole new generation of Vikings and stories that have resonated with new and existing fans all over the world. There is plenty more to avenge and more battles to fight!"

