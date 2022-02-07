Happy Leif Erikson day, folks — hinga dinga durgen! Okay, fine, so it's not actually Leif Erikson day, which we know to be the most important public holiday of them all. But we've got something almost as good for you at this haggard beginning of the week: a new, final trailer for Vikings: Valhalla, the follow-up series to Vikings, the wildly popular and viciously brutal story of Norse hero Ragnar Lothbrok.

While the original show premiered on the History channel, Valhalla marks the first installment of the franchise to be released on Netflix. It premieres on February 25, and if the new trailer is anything to go by, we really don't want to miss out.

What a year it is for bloody Viking stories: the trailer for Valhalla boasts a lot of visual parallels to that for Robert Eggers' The Northman, also releasing in the first half of this year. It's not quite as trippy, and arguably would benefit from Bjork — what wouldn't — and Willem Dafoe, but it does have all the hack-and-slash, cutting down foes in the rain and the mud action that we'd want from an old-timey Viking parable. Sam Corlett makes for a damn good Erikson, too, although whether he gives Spongebob a run for his money, time will tell. (And if there was ever a question of Game of Thrones' aesthetic impact on popular period dramas, let it be conclusively answered.)

Check out the new trailer and key art below. Vikings: Valhalla debuts on Netflix on February 25. It's based on the series Vikings, created by Michael Hirst. It stars Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Louis Davison, Bosco Hogan, Asbjørn Krogh Nissen, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Soren Pilmark.

Here's the official synopsis for Vikings: Valhalla:

"Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. Vikings: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action."

