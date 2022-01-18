Grab your battle-ax ready and prepare for some pillaging because Netflix released a new trailer for Vikings: Valhalla, the highly-anticipated spinoff of fan-favorite historical drama Vikings. Set a century after the original series, Vikings: Valhalla will explore the decline of Viking culture, many years after Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) first set out to conquer the lands beyond the sea.

The trailer presents the main cast of the spinoff series, formed by the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister and Old Norse religious leader Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). While the original Vikings followed Ragnar’s adventures as he discovered new kingdoms and cultures, Valhalla is set at the moment in history where the conflict between Nordic and British kingdoms is reaching a breaking point.

That means, of course, that war is brewing in the new Vikings: Valhalla trailer, with many more blood-soaked battles coming to the spinoff. The new trailer also teases the cultural conflict inside the Nordic kingdoms, as Christianity and pagan beliefs fight for the Vikings’ hearths.

The original Vikings series ran for six seasons. They mostly followed the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok, a historical figure who’s described both as a hero in Norse culture and the scourge of Anglo-Saxon England and West France. Vikings were inspired by the tales of Ragnar’s achievements, showing his first adventures beyond the sea, the rise of Norse armies, and the attack of far-away kingdoms. The original series also explored other historical figures connected to Ragnar, including his children and wives. Since Vikings: Valhalla’s main cast is also formed by historical figures, the spinoff should also be based on real-life events.

Vikings: Valhalla also stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, David Oakes, Laura Berlin and Caroline Henderson. Vikings' creators Michael Hirst and Jeb Stuart return for the spinoff series as executive producers, with Stuart also serving as showrunner. After helming multiple episodes of the original Vikings series, Steve Saint Leger also returns as a director. Leger will share the director’s chair with BAFTA-winner Niels Arden Plev and Hannah Quinn.

Vikings: Valhalla invades Netflix on February 25. Check the new trailer below.

Here’s Vikings: Valhalla’s official synopsis.

The all-new Vikings: Valhalla begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

