The Big Picture Vikings: Valhalla masterfully weaves together Norse history and rich interpersonal relationships, much like Shōgun does for Japan.

Freydis' journey of revenge and self-discovery takes center stage, showcasing the divide between the Christians and the pagans.

Leif and Harald bond and head to London for the Battle of Stamford Bridge, facing challenges and political games.

Shōgun just concluded its 10-episode first season and was a huge hit for Hulu. The adaptation based on the seminal 1975 James Clavell novel struck all the right chords with audiences, deftly addressing the historical aspect of the Japanese Empire in the 16th century combined with rich and compelling main characters. There is a Jeb Stuart-created historical period piece on Netflix that does a similarly outstanding job of relating a pivotal time in Norse history while also interweaving terrific interpersonal relationships between a trio of main characters: Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Vikings: Valhalla already has two seasons, with a third and final batch of episodes due out later in 2024. It is set in the 11th century when the Vikings made their way south and spread throughout Europe. In the show, they stake their claim in England, very close to London, in a settlement called the Danelaw. When they become a threat to the neighboring Saxons, England's King Aethelred is pushed by the nobility to find a problem that the English natives are calling "The Viking Problem." Vikings: Valhalla picks up just as Aethelred launches a destructive and deadly strike against the Vikings.

Vikings: Valhalla A historical drama series set a century after the original Viking sagas, chronicling the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, including Leif Erikson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Hardrada, as they forge new paths in a rapidly changing Europe. Release Date February 25, 2022 Cast Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson , Bradley Freegard , David Oakes , Leo Suter , Laura Berlin , Frida Gustavsson , Caroline Henderson , Sam Corlett Main Genre Adventure Story By jeb stuart, michael hirst Writers Jeb Stuart , Michael Hirst Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Niels Arden Oplev Showrunner Jeb Stuart

What Is 'Vikings: Valhalla' About?

Vikings: Valhalla begins with the bloody St. Brice's Day Massacre, where Aethelred seeks to purge Great Britain of the Viking settlers. He launches an unprovoked attack on Danelaw, killing thousands of Vikings, including women and children. While the story is sweeping and depicts the revenge of the Norsemen for the slaughter, it focuses on the journey of Greenlanders Erikson and Eriksdotter, siblings and the children of the legendary explorer Erik the Red. They journey across rough seas to arrive at Kattegat, the largest Norse city in Norway. King Canute (Bradley Freegard) unites all Vikings to avenge those slaughtered at Danelaw. A

long with Sigurdsson, the three take different paths throughout Season 1. Freydis has a journey of self-discovery, becoming one of the greatest Norse warriors. Erikson is also a great warrior, fiery and determined, but struggles to find his place within the Southern tribes and must overcome great tragedy to find his purpose. Sigurdsson is a savvy politician and a capable orator who plays his cards close to the vest as the schism between Viking Christians and pagans leaves a void in the leadership of the various clans that must be filled if they are going to defeat their enemies.

Freydis' Journey Takes Center Stage in Season 1 of 'Vikings: Valhalla'

Image via Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla's Freydis pops off the screen — not only because she is a badass but also because, unlike the other characters, she is a woman traveling alone in the most hostile environments of the time. Upon her arrival in Kattegat, she is already a formidable warrior who kills men twice her size but is sometimes impulsive. Her journey of revenge and self-discovery drives her to make rash decisions with much larger implications throughout the first two seasons. Her narrative encapsulates the divide between the Christians and the pagans. She tells Harald in the first episode that she seeks the Christian man who sexually assaulted her in Greenland. She is intelligent and strong but is unfamiliar with the practices of the southern Vikings. It takes her time to navigate the politics of the religious war within the clans.

Gustavsson owns the character of Freydis. Her commanding on-screen presence is the first thing that stands out about Vikings: Valhalla. She is the embodiment of the pagan faction of Vikings who don't recognize most of the beliefs of their Christian counterparts. Eventually, she will seek spiritual answers in the mystical city of Uppsala and take an epic journey to the legendary Viking stronghold Jomsborg (modern-day Pomerania) in season 2. The division inside the Viking ranks is just as big of a storyline that eventually dovetails into the pursuit of revenge against Aethelred, Boy King Edmund, and the English. The theological split lasts long after the Battle of Stamford Bridge is settled. The pagans recognize Odin, Thor, and Freya as the only true gods, while the Christians believe in the teachings of the Bible and Jesus Christ.

Leif and Harald Head To London for the Battle of Stamford Bridge

Image via Netflix

Leif and Harald quickly bond and become like brothers as they journey south from Kattegat to London. Along the way, Leif falls in love with fellow Greenlander Olivia (Ludzja Richter). Leif is a sensitive and introspective thinker who only fights when necessary. Corlett nails a complex character who marches to the beat of his own drum and is a leader, never a follower. His relationship with Olivia will make things even more difficult for him, as Viking couples don't typically last long — especially during wartime. If he has a weakness, it is his compassion for others, particularly Olivia. Harald and Canute respect his strong belief in himself and his steady moral compass. Harald is a wild card with his own agenda but must posture and play political games. Suter's turn as the mercurial Harald is a high point. He plays both sides of the religious divide and keeps the viewer guessing where his allegiance lies.

Together, they arrive in England to wage war against the new Boy King Edmund (Louis Davison), who assumes the throne of the dead Aethelred. But the formidable, graceful, and savvy Queen Emma of Normandy (Laura Berlin) is the puppet master behind the curtain. The Battle of Stamford Bridge occurred in 1066 and is remembered as the last time the Vikings invaded Britain. Episode 4, "The Bridge," depicts a cunning plan that is the idea of Leif, Olivia, and the other Greenlanders. Creator and showrunner Jeb Stuart masterfully combines fact with fiction, delivering a tour de force historical show with fascinating dramatized characters in Vikings: Valhalla. He uses the great ancient city of Constantinople as the backdrop for these two warriors in Season 2.

More 'Vikings: Valhalla' Is on the Way

Close

Jeb Stuart and Netflix have not formally announced a date for the third and final leg of our favorite Vikings' journeys. Collider reports that new characters will join the cast, including Goran Visnjic as Erik the Red, the famous father of Leif and Freydis, and Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes, a general in the Byzantine Empire. If the third season has the same amount of taut drama and well-directed tension as the first two, it is well worth catching up before it debuts. You will want to see which of the three main characters and the many interesting supporting players make it through the first two seasons of the beautifully shot epic series filmed in Ireland and around its beautiful coastlines.

Vikings: Valhalla is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX