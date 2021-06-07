For Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streaming service has released a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming sequel series Vikings: Valhalla.

While this sneak peek doesn’t share anything about the show’s story, it does showcase the scale of what can be expected in Valhalla. The clip shows plenty of large Viking ships, large battles, and glimpses of how this world comes together. We see the construction that has occurred to bring this world to life, as well as everything from storyboards to actors getting makeup done.

Vikings was a huge success for six seasons, but this sequel series is set over a century after the events of that series. Valhalla will follow some of the most famous Norsemen of all time during what is known as the end of the Viking Age.

Vikings: Valhalla comes from Vikings creator Michael Hirst, and Die Hard and The Fugitive co-writer Jeb Stuart. The series will feature Sam Corlett (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson (The Witcher) as Freydis Eriksdotter, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) as Olaf Haraldsson, and David Oakes (The Borgias) as Earl Godwin, amongst others.

Vikings: Valhalla has yet to receive a release date on Netflix. Watch the new look at Vikings: Valhalla below, and read the synopsis for the upcoming series.

The all-new VIKINGS: VALHALLA begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world.

