Vikings has been a thrilling and beloved series for 10 years now, using a historical fiction lens to tell its brutal (and emotional) stories. Now that the sequel series, Vikings: Valhalla, has announced its third season, the adventure will continue — but not until 2024.

Unfortunately, that means we now have to wait until next year for our fix of Vikings: Valhalla. That’s an agonizingly long gap until the Viking fun can continue. Luckily, there is a substitute to tide us over that’s just as satisfying to watch. Whether or not you’re a fan of animation and anime in particular, Vinland Saga is a fantastic show to watch if you enjoy Vikings: Valhalla.

'Vinland Saga' Conveys a Fighting Spirit

The show, adapted from the manga by Makoto Yukimura, aired its first season in 2019 and follows the journey of young Thorfinn as he goes through the most brutal of trials. At 6 years old, his bright and joyful childhood is interrupted by tragedy at the hands of the Viking Askeladd. Separated from his loving family and wise father Thors, Thorfinn vows revenge; he stays close to the Vikings who destroyed his happy life in the hopes of learning the skills he needs to kill Askeladd and satisfy his hunger for vengeance.

A host of violent and colorful characters are woven throughout the story, each with their own unique personalities and roles in Thorfinn’s trials. It’s a story of grief and vengeance, but also of hope and forgiveness, with just enough happy moments to balance out the bleak ones. The combination of hope and hopelessness, as well as the complex character work, builds on the audience’s investment and creates a thrilling experience.

The first season of Vinland Saga acts as an introduction to the greater, years-long journey that Thorfinn embarks upon, as the idea of revenge digs in its heels and refuses to let him go. Because he spends much of his time as a rival/protégé of Vikings, there’s plenty of fighting to follow, as per usual when it comes to historical fiction set in this time period (the tenth century) and setting.

Thorfinn acts as an engaging protagonist, but he isn’t the only one to have an interesting story arc. Other characters, such as the quiet but burdened Canute, the beaten but kind-hearted Einar, and the battle-hardened and bloodthirsty Thorkell, have their moments to shine, especially antagonist Askeladd himself. The relationship between him and Thorfinn is the core of the story, meaning that, in addition to some fantastic battle set pieces, there’s also plenty of fighting spirit.

'Vinland Saga' Puts Its Medium’s Benefits to Good Use

Though anime has become a more popular and widely-accepted style of storytelling in recent years, it is still considered niche when compared to live-action Western shows. While live-action shows like Vikings benefit from a sense of realism, Vinland Saga’s animation also presents its own unique possibilities when it comes to action-heavy fiction.

Animation, and anime especially, can use exaggerated movements to convey a greater sense of urgency, tension, and heightened emotion. Though anime can be hyper stylized, Vinland Saga uses the exaggeration of its animation sparingly, which creates an effective combination of realism (the characters’ appearances and the overall color palette connects the audiences to how people and nature look in real life) with intense imagery and movements (in moments of heightened tension, characters can move in ways that real people never could). When Vinland Saga’s scenes become action-heavy or emotional, the use of exaggeration only heightens the tension.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that the show is animated by two studios that clearly know what they’re doing when it comes to animation. The first season is animated by Wit Studio, known for their recent hit Spy x Family and Netflix film Bubble, while the second season is covered by MAPPA, which is highly praised for its work on Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. With beautiful intros and outros that hint at what’s to come, both Wit Studios and MAPPA do an incredible job bringing the pages of Makoto Yukimura’s story to life.

'Vinland Saga' Has No Shortages of Variety and Source Material

Vinland Saga also benefits from its ensemble cast, a similarity that it shares with the Vikings series. The show presents a myriad of characters with varying morals, goals, and abilities, from slaves to kings. Though it would be somewhat easy to fall into the trap of following too many characters into a bloated story, Vinland Saga gives each character the proper allotment of time and usually accomplishes this by visiting its characters in turns. There are some episodes that barely touch on what Thorfinn is up to, but there are plenty of other people making moves so that no one is boring to follow. And we always follow up with our main character.

One common trap for anime specifically would be filler arcs, which are widely despised among the anime community and can last from an episode or string of episodes to an entire season and accomplish basically nothing in terms of plot. Vinland Saga has less of a chance of this happening, considering its source material is over 200 chapters long and still ongoing. In fact, the final episode of the first season (consisting of 24 episodes) ends around Chapter 54 of the manga, which marks the end of the prologue. If the entire first season is merely the prologue for the rest of the story, it’s certainly a promising one.

So far, the second season does not disappoint. With episodes airing weekly on Netflix, Vinland Saga Season 2 recently reached its halfway point, so there’s still time to catch up and watch the episodes as they come out.

For those hungry for more Viking battles, engaging and layered characters, and dark storylines, Vinland Saga isn’t just a good substitute for Vikings: Valhalla. The freedom that comes with its animation style, as well as the variety of stories it covers from a full catalog of source material, gives Vinland Saga its own unique charm. Who knows, it could even become your new favorite show.