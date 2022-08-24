T-Series has debuted the first teaser for the Hindi language remake of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha. The new film stars Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, a tough-as-nails cop caught in a cat-and-mouse chase with a flamboyant gangster named Vedha, played by Hrithik Roshan. Both the remake and the original have been directed by the married duo Pushkar-Gayathri.

The nearly two-minute teaser opens with both characters sitting across from each other, like that iconic scene from Michael Mann's Heat. “Shall I tell you a story, sir?” Vedha asks Vikram in Hindi. “Listen carefully and patiently. This time it won’t just be fun, there’s also a surprise.” The rest of the teaser is essentially just a collection of slow-motion “hero shots” of the two stars, combined with shootouts, punch-ups, and one quick shot of Vikram flipping the table (literally) on Vedha. We also see glimpses of a major fight sequence with scores of extras wielding large weapons, as we build towards a rainy showdown between the two central characters.

“It’s easy to choose between good and evil, sir,” Vedha tells Vikram. “But in this story, both are evil.” A bit of context here; it should be pointed out that Roshan is putting on an accent for the role, which suggests that his character belongs to a North Indian state — which is the kind of creative and cultural leap for the Mumbai-bred actor that can best be described as Ryan Gosling playing someone from Texas. The famously suave Khan doesn’t utter a single word in the two-minute teaser.

Both stars are perhaps best known for playing heartthrobs on screen — Roshan even more so — although Khan has developed a reputation for experimenting with unusual characters in recent years. For instance, he played a Man with No Name archetype in the Western Laal Kaptaan and a zombie hunter in the stoner comedy Go Goa Gone. He also became the first major Indian movie star to spearhead a Netflix original series, Sacred Games, in which he also played a cop.

Roshan was last seen in the action film War, which became a massive hit in 2019. He attempted a crossover in Hollywood back in 2010, with the film Kites. Vikram Vedha also stars Radhika Apte, who appeared alongside Khan in Sacred Games, and will perhaps be best known to Western audiences for Michael Winterbottom’s The Wedding Guest. She will soon be seen in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Shantaram.

The original Tamil language Vikram Vedha starred R. Madhavan as Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha. American audiences attuned to the over-the-top spectacle of Indian films after experiencing RRR should be able to grasp the grammar of something like Vikram Vedha. Especially the remake, which appears to be combining elements of mainstream Hindi and Tamil cinema — both of which have their own distinct styles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth, and will be released in theaters on September 30. You can watch the teaser here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.